Join the Amerks for Red Wings Night Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena

(Rochester, NY) - In honor of the start of baseball season, the Rochester Americans are hosting Red Wings Night, presented by the American Diabetes Association | Camp Aspire, on Saturday, April 1 when they host the Utica Comets at 5:05 p.m. The Blue Cross Arena.

The night, which celebrates two of Rochester's longstanding institutions in both the Amerks and Red Wings, is aimed at increasing awareness for Type 2 Diabetes and providing educational resources for those potentially at risk.

The game will also feature an appearance by select Red Wings players as well as other baseball-themed promotions throughout the night.

"Nothing says summer likes baseball and camp. We're excited to be a part of the first-ever Red Wings Night and to spread the word about Camp Aspire, which takes place right in our backyard at the Rotary Sunshine Camp in Rush. There's something magical about Camp Aspire, where children living with diabetes can just be kids. Thanks to the Rochester Americans, we'll be able to raise crucial awareness and funds so more children living with diabetes in the area can experience the wonder of camp," said Jeff Collins, Executive Director for the American Diabetes Association - Upstate New York.

The Amerks players will wear Red Wings-inspired jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Diabetes Association | Camp Aspire. The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, is currently underway and will be accepting bids through 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. Winners will be contacted directly.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The first 1,000 youth fans in attendance will receive a co-branded Amerks and American Diabetes Association | Camp Aspire ice cream helmet. Students from The Harley School will be on hand to perform the national anthem and Milo, the Red Wings' infamous Bat Dog, will deliver the game puck for the ceremonial puck-drop.

The night's festivities begin with a 3-2-1 Weekend special, where draft beers, hot dogs and popcorn are all available for purchase at a special price of $3, $2 and $1, respectively.

