Iowa Wild Signs Louis Boudon, Casey Dornbach

March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forwards Louis Boudon and Casey Dornbach to AHL contracts.

Boudon, 24, signed an AHL two-way contract for 2023-24 and has reported to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound native of Grenoble, France made his AHL debut with the Laval Rocket on Mar. 17 following four seasons at Lake Superior State University, where he posted 114 points (39-75=114) in 139 games and served as the team captain in his junior and senior seasons. Prior to his collegiate career, Boudon recorded 119 points (41-78=119) across 108 games with the Northeast Generals in the NAHL. Boudon also represented France at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Dornbach, 25, signed an amateur try-out contract (ATO) with the Iowa Wild for the 2022-23 season and an AHL one-way contract for the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot, 181-pound native of Edina, Minn. completed the 2022-23 season with the University of Denver, where he played in 40 games and recorded 34 points (13-21=34). Dornbach also played at Harvard from 2019-2022 and served as the team captain during the 2021-22 season. Prior to his professional career, Dornbach skated with the Lincoln Stars in the USHL and played for Edina High School in Minnesota. Dornbach will wear sweater No. 77 with Iowa.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.