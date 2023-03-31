Griffins Allow Six in Defeat to Milwaukee
March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Milwaukee Admirals won their sixth-consecutive game in a 6-3 contest over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday at Van Andel Arena.
Danny O'Regan's goal in the third was his 300th point in the AHL and was assisted by Carter Mazur, his first point as a pro. Dylan St. Cyr (seven saves) made his pro debut after subbing in for fellow Spartan John Lethemon in the second frame. St. Cyr is the son of Manon Rheaume, who competed in two ECHL seasons, two IHL campaigns from 1992-95 and was the first woman to appear in a NHL preseason game with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992.
The Admirals started red hot, rifling home a trio of goals to open the first. John Leonard began the flurry with a power-play tally at 3:42. Tim Schaller lit the lamp at 9:38 with a backhander past Lethemon on the doorstep and was followed by Jordan Gross' one-timer from the top of the right circle with 3:10 remaining to take a 3-0 edge. Seth Barton kept the contest within striking distance, firing a rocket of a shot just inside the left post with 1:16 to go for his first goal of the season.
Donovan Sebrango (3:37) and Wyatt Newpower (17:14) each sparred with a Milwaukee skater in the second, trying to provide a spark for Grand Rapids. The Admirals got the best of the Griffins, as Isaac Ratcliffe scored on a power play at 5:31 and at 7:04 to expand their lead to 5-1. St. Cyr subbed in after Ratcliffe's second tally.
Grand Rapids fed off of a raucous crowd in the third to attempt to rally back from four goals down. Drew Worrad tallied his second goal of the season at 5:37, tucking the puck under the right pad of Yaroslav Askarov on the doorstep. O'Regan scored from the same spot 1:10 later, tapping in Joel L'Esperance's rebound in the crease to make it 5-3. However, Anthony Angello shut the door with 2:52 left with an empty-netter.
Notes
- Grand Rapids wore retro uniforms in honor of the 2013 Calder Cup Championship Celebration.
- Tonight was the Griffins' fifth sellout of the season, the fourth since Jan. 21.
- St. Cyr is also the seventh goaltender to man the Griffins' pipes this season, breaking the franchise record for most goalies used that was set in 2005-06.
- Grand Rapids had a season high 46 shots on the night.
Box Score
Milwaukee 3 2 1 - 6
Grand Rapids 1 0 2 - 3
1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Leonard 14 (Ratcliffe, Sanford), 3:42 (PP). 2, Milwaukee, Schaller 8 (Ratcliffe, M. Del Gaizo), 9:38. 3, Milwaukee, Gross 9 (McKeown, Rueschhoff), 16:50. 4, Grand Rapids, Barton 1 (Weatherby, Spezia), 18:44. Penalties-Felhaber Mil (tripping), 0:49; served by Bliss Gr (bench minor - too many men), 3:07; Bouchard Mil (slashing), 19:28.
2nd Period-5, Milwaukee, Ratcliffe 4 (Gross, Sanford), 5:31 (PP). 6, Milwaukee, Ratcliffe 5 (Wilsby, Rueschhoff), 7:04. Penalties-Mutter Mil (fighting), 3:37; Sebrango Gr (fighting), 3:37; served by Andreasson Gr (bench minor - too many men), 5:18; Apap Mil (fighting), 17:14; Newpower Gr (fighting, game misconduct - aggressor), 17:14.
3rd Period-7, Grand Rapids, Worrad 2 (Bliss, Lashoff), 5:37. 8, Grand Rapids, O'Regan 15 (L'Esperance, Mazur), 6:47 (PP). 9, Milwaukee, Angello 10 17:08 (EN). Penalties-Ratcliffe Mil (slashing), 6:06; Bouchard Mil (boarding), 12:13; Sidorski Mil (tripping), 18:38.
Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 11-7-7-25. Grand Rapids 14-17-15-46.
Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 2 / 2; Grand Rapids 1 / 5.
Goalies-Milwaukee, Askarov 25-13-4 (46 shots-43 saves). Grand Rapids, Lethemon 1-3-2 (17 shots-12 saves); St. Cyr 0-0-0 (7 shots-7 saves).
A-10,834
Three Stars
1. MIL Ratcliffe (two goals, two assists); 2. MIL Gross (goal, assist); 3. GR O'Regan (goal).
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 27-31-4-4 (62 pts.) / Sun., April 2 at Rockford 5 p.m. EDT
Milwaukee: 39-20-3-2 (83 pts.) / Sat., April 1 vs. Laval 6 p.m. CDT
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2023
- Phantoms Come Back...AGAIN - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Louis Domingue Earns Third Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Bruins 5-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Release Dylan St. Cyr and Charlie Curti from Tryouts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Allow Six in Defeat to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Lose at PPL Center, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 6-5, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Rally to Earn Point in Eventual Overtime Loss to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Highmore's OT Heroics Move T-Birds into Tie for 3rd in Atlantic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Win, Punch Ticket to Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack 5-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Americans - Utica Comets
- Wranglers Wrap up Homestand with a Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day - HSK vs CGY - 03.31.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Defeated by Calgary, 5-1, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Eagles Sign Stienburg to ATO, Meyers Recalled by Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Josh Dunne from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Signs Louis Boudon, Casey Dornbach - Iowa Wild
- Join the Amerks for Red Wings Night Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Ludwinski Remains out with Ankle Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Reserve Rights to Judd Caulfield from Pittsburgh - San Diego Gulls
- Sam Ersson Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- New York Islanders Sign Fulp and Mitchell - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Weekend Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Marcus Bjork to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #66 - Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Loans Scott Wedgewood to Texas on Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Sign Filmon to Amateur Try-Out Contract - Utica Comets
- Griffins Sign Dylan St. Cyr to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Fedor Gordeev from Maine - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs and Rocket Tangle for Final Regular Season Contest - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.