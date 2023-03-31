Silver Knights Defeated by Calgary, 5-1, on the Road
March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 5-1, on the road on Friday afternoon. Daniil Chayka scored the lone goal for the Silver Knights, an unassisted shorthanded goal.
Calgary opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal early in the first. They then extended that lead with two goals in the second, one a power-play goal and the other at even strength.
Chayka made it a 3-1 game with an unassisted shorthanded goal just two minutes into the third period. He buried it on the breakaway to bring the Knights back within two.
The Wranglers would re-extend their lead with another goal late in the first to make it a 4-1 game. They then added an empty-net goal with a minute to go in the game to secure a 5-1 victory.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2023
- Texas Earns Point Against San Jose To Clinch Playoff Spot - Texas Stars
- Amerks Rally in Third for Wild Comeback Win in Utica - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Come Back...AGAIN - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Louis Domingue Earns Third Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Bruins 5-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Release Dylan St. Cyr and Charlie Curti from Tryouts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Allow Six in Defeat to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Lose at PPL Center, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 6-5, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Rally to Earn Point in Eventual Overtime Loss to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Highmore's OT Heroics Move T-Birds into Tie for 3rd in Atlantic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Win, Punch Ticket to Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack 5-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Americans - Utica Comets
- Wranglers Wrap up Homestand with a Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day - HSK vs CGY - 03.31.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Defeated by Calgary, 5-1, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Eagles Sign Stienburg to ATO, Meyers Recalled by Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Josh Dunne from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Signs Louis Boudon, Casey Dornbach - Iowa Wild
- Join the Amerks for Red Wings Night Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Ludwinski Remains out with Ankle Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Reserve Rights to Judd Caulfield from Pittsburgh - San Diego Gulls
- Sam Ersson Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- New York Islanders Sign Fulp and Mitchell - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Weekend Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Marcus Bjork to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #66 - Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Loans Scott Wedgewood to Texas on Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Sign Filmon to Amateur Try-Out Contract - Utica Comets
- Griffins Sign Dylan St. Cyr to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Fedor Gordeev from Maine - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs and Rocket Tangle for Final Regular Season Contest - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Defeated by Calgary, 5-1, on the Road
- Silver Knights Fall, 5-3, to Calgary on the Road
- Series Preview: March 29 & 31 vs. Calgary
- Follow the Golden Brick Road: Patera's NHL Debut
- Gage Quinney Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week