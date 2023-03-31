Silver Knights Defeated by Calgary, 5-1, on the Road

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 5-1, on the road on Friday afternoon. Daniil Chayka scored the lone goal for the Silver Knights, an unassisted shorthanded goal.

Calgary opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal early in the first. They then extended that lead with two goals in the second, one a power-play goal and the other at even strength.

Chayka made it a 3-1 game with an unassisted shorthanded goal just two minutes into the third period. He buried it on the breakaway to bring the Knights back within two.

The Wranglers would re-extend their lead with another goal late in the first to make it a 4-1 game. They then added an empty-net goal with a minute to go in the game to secure a 5-1 victory.

