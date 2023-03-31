Sam Ersson Returned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned goaltender Sam Ersson to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Interim General Manager, Daniel Briere.

Additionally, goaltender Pat Nagle has been returned by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Ersson, 23, is 21-14-1, 2.70, .904 with the Phantoms this season. With the Philadelphia Flyers this year, Ersson is 6-1-0, 3.07, .898. On February 20, The Falun, Sweden native became just the eighth goalie in NHL history to begin a career with a 6-0-0 mark after a 32-save performance against the Calgary Flames.

Ersson's first recall in December and January included his first NHL win on December 31, 2022 at the Los Angeles Kings and also his first NHL shutout on January 9, 2023 at Buffalo. Since his first NHL recall, Ersson has gone 12-6-0 with the Phantoms and also 6-1-0 with the Flyers for a combined 18-7-0 record. He recorded his first AHL shutout on February 11 recording 15 saves in a 3-0 win against the Bridgeport Islanders. In his most recent outing, Ersson was outstanding when he had a career-high 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win at the Hershey Bears on Sunday.

Nagle, 35, is 1-7-1, 3.81, .877 with the Phantoms this season and is 17-5-0, 2.49, .916 with the Reading Royals including 8-1-0 with Reading since returning to the Royals on February 28. Nagle moved to second all-time in ECHL history with his 218th career win on March 24 passing Marc Magliarditi in a tremendous 40-save performance to win 4-2 as the Royals ended the Toledo Walleye's 18-game win streak. Only Nick Vitucci (265) has more career victories in the ECHL.

Last year with the Phantoms, Nagle went 10-6-6, 2.74, .904 while also playing in 17 games with Reading where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925. Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. The accomplished goaltender is third all-time in ECHL history with 211 career wins and he has also played in 71 AHL games, primarily with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 27-31-9, 2.85, .901.

The Phantoms return to action this weekend with Friday and Saturday night home games against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hartford Wolf Pack.

