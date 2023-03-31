Game Day - HSK vs CGY - 03.31.2023
March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
It's Game Day!
The Wranglers take on the Henderson Silver Knights for their final home game of the regular season on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Puck drop is 1pm.
With a record of 9-0-1 in their last 10 games, the Wranglers head into Friday's matinee sitting in top spot in the Pacific division - and the league - with 46 wins on the season.
Head-2-Head: CGY- 2 HEN - 5
AWAY: Henderson Silver Knights (24-36-0-5) (53 Pts. - 9th in Pacific)
HOME: Calgary Wranglers (46-15-3-1) (96 Pts. - 1st in Pacific)
PREVIOUS MEETINGS:
February 29, 2023 vs Henderson - CGY W, 5-3
February 26, 2023 vs Henderson - HEN W, 2-1
February 23, 2023 vs Henderson - HEN W, 5-2
HEATING UP: #11 Matthew Phillips
Matthew Phillips is on fire. He notched his 100th career goal (and 101st) against the Silver Knights on Wednesday and is currently riding a five-game scoring streak during which, he's picked up nine points (6g,3a).
"I think I try to get better every season and this year I've really focused on being a consistent offensive producer," Phillips explained.
"For me, personally, I think it's just always finding time and space, putting myself in spots on the ice that I can have maybe an extra second or two with the puck. I work on my shot a lot in the summer and I think consistency is big for me too."
CGY Player to Watch: #32 Dustin Wolf
Keep your eye on N0.32 Dustin Wolf.
Wolf - who recently celebrated his 100th career AHL game - currently leads the league in Wins (38), Shutouts (7), Sv% (0.931), Games (50) and Minutes-Played (2941:22).
He has wins in seven-straight starts, including three shutouts in his last five appearances.
"Obviously our team has been outstanding in front of me, so it makes my life pretty easy," said Wolf. "So just try to keep it simple and get better every day."
