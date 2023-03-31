Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Adam Edström to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from Rögle BK of the SHL.

Edström, 22, was loaned to Rögle BK by the Rangers on September 30th, 2022, and appeared in 42 games with the club during the 2022-23 season. He set new career-highs in goals (nine), assists (ten), and points (19). Over the course of five SHL seasons with Rögle BK and Mora IK, Edström has skated in 189 career games and scored 48 points (23 g, 25 a).

The native of Karlstad, Sweden was selected in the sixth round, 161st overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.

The Pack returns to the XL Center tonight for a crucial Atlantic Division battle against the Providence Bruins. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

