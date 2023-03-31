Penguins Lose at PPL Center, 4-2
March 31, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-2, on Friday night at PPL Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (25-28-6-6) carried a 2-1 lead into the third period, but a three-goal final frame propelled Lehigh Valley to victory.
The Penguins kicked things off with a tic-tac-toe passing play for the game's first goal. Jonathan Gruden fed Valtteri Puustinen with a spinning pass to the slot, and then Puustinen found Drake Caggiula on the backdoor for the finish. Caggiula's eighth goal against Lehigh Valley this season arrived at 8:12 of the first period.
Tyson Foerster fired in a power-play goal to tie things up, 1-1, with 2:46 left in the opening frame.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton reestablished its lead by capitalizing on a five-on-three man advantage in the second period. Ty Smith's slapshot found twine at 13:27 of the stanza, as Puustinen picked up his second assist of the night.
The Phantoms started their third-period rally with a tying goal by Jordy Bellerive six and a half minutes into the final frame. Four minutes later, Bobby Brink swept in a feed from Ronnie Attard to seize Lehigh Valley's first lead of the night.
Brink provided an insurance marker with an empty-net goal in the final two minutes of the game.
Penguins goalie Dustin Tokarski recorded 25 saves, while Phantoms netminder Sam Ersson recorded 17 stops.
The Penguins' next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Apr. 1, but the club will be adopting the moniker of the "Old Forge Pizzas" for its tilt with the Syracuse Crunch. Old Forge Pizza Night will feature special, one-night-only logos, jerseys and merchandise at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Puck drop for the Pizzas and Crunch is slated for 6:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets for the Penguins' remaining home games, as well as season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 31, 2023
- Phantoms Come Back...AGAIN - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Louis Domingue Earns Third Shutout of the Season as Wolf Pack Blank Bruins 5-0 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Release Dylan St. Cyr and Charlie Curti from Tryouts - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins Allow Six in Defeat to Milwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Lose at PPL Center, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 6-5, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Rally to Earn Point in Eventual Overtime Loss to Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Highmore's OT Heroics Move T-Birds into Tie for 3rd in Atlantic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Win, Punch Ticket to Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Fall to Wolf Pack 5-0 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Americans - Utica Comets
- Wranglers Wrap up Homestand with a Win - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day - HSK vs CGY - 03.31.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Silver Knights Defeated by Calgary, 5-1, on the Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Eagles Sign Stienburg to ATO, Meyers Recalled by Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Josh Dunne from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Signs Louis Boudon, Casey Dornbach - Iowa Wild
- Join the Amerks for Red Wings Night Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- Ludwinski Remains out with Ankle Injury - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Acquire Reserve Rights to Judd Caulfield from Pittsburgh - San Diego Gulls
- Sam Ersson Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- New York Islanders Sign Fulp and Mitchell - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Host Bruins in Weekend Opener - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Marcus Bjork to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game #66 - Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dallas Loans Scott Wedgewood to Texas on Conditioning Assignment - Texas Stars
- Rangers Assign Forward Adam Edström to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Sign Filmon to Amateur Try-Out Contract - Utica Comets
- Griffins Sign Dylan St. Cyr to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Providence Bruins Recall Fedor Gordeev from Maine - Providence Bruins
- IceHogs and Rocket Tangle for Final Regular Season Contest - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.