Syracuse Recalls Zachary Massicotte from Loan to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch have recalled defenseman Zachary Massicotte from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Massicotte, 22, has appeared in 15 ECHL games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring two goal and three assists, including the game-winning goal Thursday night in Savannah. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound rearguard has also played in two AHL games for the Syracuse Crunch this season.

During the 2022-23 season, Massicotte appeared in 57 games for the Allen Americans, scoring 19 points (6g-13a) The Shawinigan, Quebec native also appeared in four AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

Prior to his professional career, Massicotte played 220 games in the QMJHL, scoring 70 points (16g-54a). During the 2021-22 season, Massicotte won the QMJHL Championship and appeared in the CHL Memorial Cup for the Shawinigan Cataractes.

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce details of their second 'Underwear Toss Game' on Thursday, December 28 when the Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays at AdventHealth Rink at the Kia Center.

Fans are encouraged to bring NEW and unused packages of underwear, boxers, socks, and undershirts to the game on December 28. When the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game, fans attending may throw the undergarments on the ice, just like the Teddy Bear Toss. The underwear will be collected and donated to The Sharing Center and Orlando Union Rescue Mission.

