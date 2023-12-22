Reece Vitelli Loaned Back to the Glads

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that forward Reece Vitelli has been loaned back to Atlanta, from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

The 22-year-old smooth skating, skillful, forward suited up in just three games with Tucson, recording zero points since being recalled from loan on November 20th.

In ten appearances with Atlanta this season, Vitelli recorded 14 points (4G, 10A), and formed imminent chemistry with teammates Micah Miller and Mitch Fossier.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Winnipeg, Manitoba, native spent six seasons in the WHL, splitting time between the Everett Silvertips, and Prince Albert Raiders.

The Gladiators return home TOMORROW night, as the Orlando Solar Bears come to town for just the second time this season. Catch all the action live on Flo Hockey and MixLR!

