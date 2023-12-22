Rush Fall 7-2 to Americans
December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(ALLEN, Texas) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, fell 7-2 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday night.
The Rush are still without a regulation win in Friday games this season and fall to 2-7-0 overall on Fridays.
Gavin Gould scored the first goal of the game 5:33 into the contest en route to a three-point night. The Americans would use Gould again in the first when he found Easton Brodzinski in the slot to make it 2-0 Allen at the end of the first period.
Allen scored twice on the powerplay in the second period when Blake Murray and Colby McAuley cashed in on the man-advantage. The Rush penalty kill ended the game at 2-for-4 making it 10 of the last 11 games Rapid City has surrendered a powerplay goal.
Blake Bennett broke through on a Rush powerplay 1:27 into the third period to put R.C. on the board. T.J. Fergus and Alex Aleardi assisted on the goal, with Aleardi reaching 100 career ECHL assists.
Maurizio Colella would score midway through the period from Bennett and Aleardi, but the offensive surge from the Americans was too much.
Murray, Brodzinksi, and Hank Crone all tallied goals in the third period to total seven on the night for the hometown Americans. Seven goals are the most the Rush have allowed in a single game this year.
The Americans host the Rush for the final time this season tomorrow night at 3:10 p.m. MT at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
