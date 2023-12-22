Fuel Shut Out K-Wings on Friday Night

KALAMAZOO- The Fuel headed to Kalamazoo for two more games against their division rival K-Wings this weekend. Ultimately, the Fuel stunned Kalamazoo in a 3-0 shutout win in the first of those two matchups.

1ST PERIOD

Justin Taylor was the first to crack the game sheet with a tripping penalty at 4:05, giving the Fuel the first power play of the game. However, Kalamazoo was able to kill it off.

At 6:53, former K-Wing Darby Llewellyn sat for two minutes for slashing. About a minute and a half later, he was joined by teammate Trevor Zins who also sat for slashing. Despite the 5-on-3, Indy was able to kill off both penalties.

Things got chippy between these two teams that meet thirteen total times this season and at the 11:00 minute mark, Kalamazoo's Ted Nichol was given a roughing penalty to show for it.

At 12:09, Kale Howarth, in his first game back with the Fuel this season, scored on the power play to make it 1-0 in favor of Indy. Colin Bilek and Bryan Lemos claimed assists on this goal.

Next it was Kyle Maksimovich and Robert Calisti who were given a double minor penalty each for roughing at 15:33 after a fight broke out with a handful of players from both teams.

Llewellyn was sent to the box again for slashing at 16:31, but the Fuel were once again able to kill off the penalty and kept control of their lead headed into the locker room after the first period.

2ND PERIOD

At 1:21 of the second frame, Santino Centorame sat for slashing forcing the Fuel to the penalty kill once again.

After that penalty was killed off, it was Kalamazoo's Collin Adams who took a slashing penalty giving the Fuel another power play opportunity but the K-Wings killed off that penalty too.

At 13:16, it appeared Trevor Zins had scored on a rebounded shot from Ryan Gagnier and after a lengthy goal review, it was called a good goal and the Fuel went up 2-0.

Time expired on the period after a few more good chances on both sides. By the end of the second period, Indy was outshooting Kalamazoo 19-13.

3RD PERIOD

Things got off to a slow start in the third period but around the halfway point of the period, things heated up again between these two very familiar teams as Cam Hillis and Jay Keranen took offsetting roughing penalties after a scuffle along the boards between a handful of players from both teams.

With just over two minutes to go, as Kalamazoo's Jonathon Lemieux attempted to leave the goal, Kyle Maksimovich intercepted a turnover and was able to score what was technically an empty-net goal but would not be credited as such to make it 3-0.

Indy finished the game on the power play after offsetting roughing penalties to Hillis and Reddekopp, with Reddekopp taking an additional cross-checking penalty. Soon after, time expired and the Fuel claimed the 3-0 victory.

This was Indy's first shutout win of the season and Mitchell Weeks' third of his professional career.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on December 27, 2023 for Teacher Appreciation Night against the Wheeling Nailers.

