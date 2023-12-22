Rabbits Drop Friday Bout to Solar Bears

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Aaron Luchuk's hat-trick performance helped to overpower the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they fell to the Orlando Solar Bears 7-2 on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The first meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the Solar Bears didn't take long to produce offense, as Jake Smith scored his seventh of the season just 3:18 into the game for the 1-0 Greenville lead. Not long after, at 5:59, Orlando answered with a deflection goal from Tanner Dickinson. Later in the period, at 17:54, Orlando broke into the zone with a 2-on-1 and capitalized with an Aaron Luchuk goal for the 2-1 lead.

In the second period, the team's traded shots before Orlando converted for a 3-1 advantage, as a misplayed puck fell for Aaron Luchuk, who scored his second of the game at 14:35. After a hard hit in the Swamp Rabbits' offensive zone, Greenville's Joe Leahy dropped the gloves with Chris Harpur late in the period.

The third saw Orlando score a pair of goals to add to its advantage, as Mitch Hoelscher was credited with a power-play goal at 5:03, and Alex Frye added another at 6:09. At 15:02 Smith was credited with a power-play goal for Greenville, before Luchuck secured his hat-trick on an empty-net goal at 16:58. At 17:52, Tanner Schachle netted his first of the season, solidifying the 7-2 final.

W: Halverson

L: Bednard

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits remain atop the Eastern Conference but fall to 19-8-0-0, while the Solar Bears improve to 13-9-1-1.

The Swamp Rabbits remain at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night, as they welcome the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7 p.m.

