Rabbits Drop Friday Bout to Solar Bears
December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Aaron Luchuk's hat-trick performance helped to overpower the Greenville Swamp Rabbits as they fell to the Orlando Solar Bears 7-2 on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The first meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and the Solar Bears didn't take long to produce offense, as Jake Smith scored his seventh of the season just 3:18 into the game for the 1-0 Greenville lead. Not long after, at 5:59, Orlando answered with a deflection goal from Tanner Dickinson. Later in the period, at 17:54, Orlando broke into the zone with a 2-on-1 and capitalized with an Aaron Luchuk goal for the 2-1 lead.
In the second period, the team's traded shots before Orlando converted for a 3-1 advantage, as a misplayed puck fell for Aaron Luchuk, who scored his second of the game at 14:35. After a hard hit in the Swamp Rabbits' offensive zone, Greenville's Joe Leahy dropped the gloves with Chris Harpur late in the period.
The third saw Orlando score a pair of goals to add to its advantage, as Mitch Hoelscher was credited with a power-play goal at 5:03, and Alex Frye added another at 6:09. At 15:02 Smith was credited with a power-play goal for Greenville, before Luchuck secured his hat-trick on an empty-net goal at 16:58. At 17:52, Tanner Schachle netted his first of the season, solidifying the 7-2 final.
W: Halverson
L: Bednard
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits remain atop the Eastern Conference but fall to 19-8-0-0, while the Solar Bears improve to 13-9-1-1.
The Swamp Rabbits remain at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday night, as they welcome the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7 p.m.
Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2023
- Stingrays Skate Past Icemen in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Command Admirals to Win Fourth-Straight Game, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall 7-2 to Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Shut Out K-Wings on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Special Teams Bring Holiday Cheer in 4-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Maintain Top Spot with Victory in Tulsa - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Fall in First Teddy Bear Toss Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Storm Back to Stun Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Fort Wayne Wins Second Game of Pre-Holiday Series - Iowa Heartlanders
- Rabbits Drop Friday Bout to Solar Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel at Home Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Lose Lead in 5-4 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Tame Lions 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- A Heartbreaking Loss for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Anders Johnson - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 22 - ECHL
- Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Claim Defenseman Jeff Solow - Maine Mariners
- Reece Vitelli Loaned Back to the Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: December 22 - Rush at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Claim 6'1" Forward Jake Bricknell - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Syracuse Recalls Zachary Massicotte from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - December & January Update - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rivalry Night in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Orlando Solar Bears (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walinski's Late Tally Pushes Atlanta Past Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Take on Admirals in Rematch of Wednesday's OT Thriller - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Rabbits Drop Friday Bout to Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Orlando Solar Bears (7:05pm)
- Rabbits Fall Late to Gladiators in Mid-Week Rivalry Bout
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Atlanta Gladiators (7:05pm)
- NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Corey Lajoie and Carson Hocevar Headline NASCAR Night Lineup