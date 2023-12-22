Mariners Claim Defenseman Jeff Solow

December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners have added a defenseman to the roster, claiming Jeff Solow off waivers from the Jacksonville Icemen. Solow also played previously for the Worcester Railers and Iowa Heartlanders.

A 27-year-old blueliner from Naples, FL, Solow is in his third professional season, having debuted with the Iowa Heartlanders in 2021-22. After playing 40 games with Iowa that season, he signed with the Worcester Railers and appearing in 16 games for them last season, before heading overseas for the remainder of 2022-23. He was a standout player in the New Zealand and was named the NZIHL's "Best Defenseman," as he led the league in +/- rating and points by a defenseman (29).

This season, Solow began the year in the Southern Professional Hockey League, playing 11 games for the Birmingham Bulls. He then signed with the Jacksonville Icemen and skated in seven games for them. Solow has played a total of 63 career ECHL games, scoring no goals but recording 14 assists.

Prior to turning pro, Solow played collegiately at Merrimack College and SUNY Oswego. He played for four North American Hockey League organizations in juniors - the Soo Eagles, Keystone Ice Miners, Kenai River Brown Bears, and Amarillo Bulls. Solow's cousin, Zach is currently a forward for the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League and played last season for the Newfoundland Growlers.

The Mariners are on the road for the next three games, beginning Friday, December 22nd at Adirondack and Saturday, December 23rd at Worcester. After another stop in Worcester on December 27th, they return home for a "Kids Day" matinee on Friday, December 29th at 1 PM against Adirondack. An open skate with the players will follow the game. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.