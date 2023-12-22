Stingrays Skate Past Icemen in Overtime
December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
JACKSONVILLE F.L. - The South Carolina Stingrays (16-7-2-0) picked up a 3-2 overtime victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (14-9-3-0). Patrick Harper scored twice, including the overtime winner, and Garin Bjorklund stopped 25 of 27 shots in the victory.
Harper opened the scoring for the Stingrays 5:56 into the first period. He collected a feed from Jonny Evans and chipped a shot over the blocker of Jacksonville goaltender Michael Houser. Jack Adams made it 2-0 when he banged home a cross-ice feed from Austin Magera less than two minutes later. Magera picked up his team-leading 25th point of the season on the goal.
The second period saw no scoring, but Jacksonville pulled even with two quick goals in the third. Chris Grando knocked in his fourth goal of the season on a rebound right in front of the net. After the goal, a scarp ensued in front of the net, and the Icemen were awarded a two-minute power play. Jacksonville captain Christopher Brown tied the game on the ensuing man advantage.
Overtime featured several chances back and forth, but Harper iced the game when he took a feed in the slot, shot one into the pads of Houser, but knocked in his own rebound to secure South Carolina's fifth straight victory. The goal was Harper's second overtime winner in Jacksonville this season.
The Stingrays return to action tomorrow night against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.
