Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that they have claimed forward Jake Bricknell off waivers. He has been added to the active roster.

Bricknell, 26, has played 16 games in the ECHL this season between the Cincinnati Cyclones (3), Trois-Rivières Lions (12) and Florida Everblades (1). Across the 16 games, the 6'1", 212-pound, right-shot forward recorded three points (2g-1a), 25 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

The Port Perry, Ontario native is in his third professional season. He began his professional career in the ECHL with the Kansas City Mavericks in the 2021-22 season. He concluded his rookie season with the Maine Mariners with nine points (3g-6a), 55 penalty minutes and a -14 rating through 39 games. In the 2022-23 season, Bricknell played in the Elite Ice Hockey League for the Manchester Storm. He registered 17 points (6g-11a), 71 penalty minutes and a -20 rating in 44 regular season games. With Manchester, Bricknell was teammates with Royals forward Tyson Fawcett.

Prior to his professional career, Bricknell played in the U Sports for the University of Ontario Institute of Technology for two seasons (2018-20). He recorded 48 points (20g-28a) and 57 penalty minutes in 51 games played. Bricknell also played five years of junior hockey in the ETAHL, OHL and OJHL.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue a three-game road series with the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, December 22 at 7:05 pm, and Saturday, December 23 at 6:05 pm at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home to host the Worcester Railers in a three-game series beginning on December 29 for their Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care and Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing.

Order tickets for Hearing Loss Awareness Night on Dec. 29: royalshockey.com/tickets

