Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Anders Johnson
December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Utah Grizzlies have signed Salt Lake City native Anders Johnson.
Johnson attended Skyline High School in Salt Lake City. He played in 26 games with the Ogden Mustangs in the 2018-19 season, scoring 5 goals and 7 assists.
He played at SUNY-Fredonia for 3 seasons from 2019-2023. In 3 seasons at Fredonia he scored 2 goals and 9 assists. He has great size at 6'5" and 220 pounds. He will wear number 40 for the Grizzlies.
Utah is at Idaho for a Friday night battle at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies next home game is on Saturday night at 7:10 pm vs Idaho. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
