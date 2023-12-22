Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - December & January Update

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will host the following skill clinics in the month of December and January:

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Tuesday, December 26 from 1-2 PM, 2-3 PM, 3-4 PM or 4-5 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-12/26

POWER SKATING CLINIC FOR PLAYERS & GOALIES at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 27 from 5-6 PM (all ages)

Description: Power skating clinics - All positions will benefit from the drills being taught, so forwards, defense, and goalies are encouraged to attend.There will be traditional drills with some twists, and transitional drills that will teach players and goalies how to incorporate skating techniques into game situations.To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies. Goalies, please reach out to Coach Witman before registering.

Learn more, register: Skating-Clinic: 12/27

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Tuesday, January 9 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, 6-7 PM or 7-8 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-1/9

SHOOTING CLINIC FOR PLAYERS at Santander Arena on Wednesday, January 10 from 5-6 PM (10u and down), 6-7 PM (12u and up).

Description: Shooting- Clinics are designed to teach hockey players how to properly shoot the puck. Working on the proper foot to shoot off of and where on the stick to shoot the puck with. With the instruction from 2 NCAA athletes, hockey players will learn all the mechanics along with things that they can take and work on at home. Beneficial for both forwards and defensemen we will work on both shooting from all ranges inside the zone.

Learn more, register: Shooting Clinic-1/10

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Thursday, January 11 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, 6-7 PM or 7-8 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-1/11

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Tuesday, January 16 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, or 6-7 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-1/16

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSONS (BY TIME SLOT) at Santander Arena on Tuesday, January 23 from 4-5 PM, 5-6 PM, or 6-7 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group Lesson-1/23

See All Clinics

All clinics are run by Asst. Director Bryce Witman

To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.

