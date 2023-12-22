Royals Take on Admirals in Rematch of Wednesday's OT Thriller

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals on Friday, December 22 at 7:05 PM at the Norfolk Scope Arena.

The three-game series against the Admirals concludes on Saturday, December 23 at 6:05 PM at Norfolk Scope Arena. The Royals hold a record of 2-1 against Norfolk this season after taking the series opener in overtime, 5-4, on Wednesday, December 20. The Royals and Admirals split a two-game series on Wednesday, November 8 (6-5 OTW) and Saturday, November 11 (2-1 L) at Santander Arena.

The Royals return home on Friday, December 29 to host the Worcester Railers at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.The home game is the Royals' Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care and Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing! The game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and in-game elements catering to audiences with hearing impairments, including an interpreter and subtitles on the videoboard for the in-game entertainment.

Family-Four-Pack:

SCORE food, drinks and tickets for the whole family with our Family-Four-Pack presented by Deibler Dental! Receive four hot dogs, sodas, tickets and thunder sticks - A value of $150, all for just $84 - Order: bit.ly/Fmly4Pack

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading has set a season high three-game win streak with their overtime victory over Norfolk on Wednesday, December 20. Reading hoists an 8-12-1-1 record overall and improved their road record to 2-8-1. Forward Matt Brown scored his first professional career overtime game winning goal and forward Brayden Guy (2g-1a) and defenseman Will Zmolek (1g-2a) led the Royals with three-point games.

Brown leads the Royals with 20 points (7g-13a) while forward Ryan Chyzowski leads the Royals in goals (10). Forward Joe Nardi ties Brown for the team lead in assists (13). Forward Shane Sellar has six goals in his last three games.

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk (14-7-2-1) enters Friday with 31 points through 24 games. Forward Carson Golder recorded a multi-goal game (2g) on Wednesday to tie Mathieu Roy for the team lead in goals (11). Roy leads the Admirals in points (22) and Ryan Foss leads the team in assists (12).

The Admirals have recorded a point in five-straight games including seven of their last eight contests overall. Before facing Reading, the Admirals swept the Trois-Rivières in a three-game road series where they outscored the Lions 12-5. Rookie forward Justin Robidas entered the series on a four-game point streak (4g-1a) and goals in his last three games.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

New Years Eve Pajama Party - Dec. 31 vs. Worcester

Help us ring in the New Year with a PJ party at the rink!

Balloon drop

New Years Eve specialty jersey

Post-game jersey auction*

Clothe the Community Night - Jan. 12 vs. Maine - Presented by Community Aid Thrift Stores

Help us collect and provide clothing for our community with Community Aid Thrift Stores

Flyers Affiliation Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine - Presented by Enersys

Join us in celebrating our affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms!

Gritty appearance

City Edition specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Orange lunchbox

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

