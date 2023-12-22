Walinski's Late Tally Pushes Atlanta Past Greenville

Greenville, SC. The Atlanta Gladiators (10-14-0-0) halted their nine-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (19-7-0-0) Wednesday night, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

First Star: Jake Smith (GVL) - 1 goal, 1 assist, -1

Second Star: Jackson Pierson (ATL) - 1 goal, +2

Third Star: Gustavs Grigals (ATL) - 33 saves, win

Tanner Eberle scored in the opening 30 seconds of the contest, depositing a cross-crease pass into the back of the net (00:26).

The Gladiators drew even late in the first period to send the game into the first intermission tied at one (18:55). Jackson Pierson was on the Greenville doorstep and deflected home a point shot from Jacob Graves for his sixth goal of the season.

Jake Smith found the back of the net early in the second period to put his team ahead 2-1 (3:41).

Just over five-minutes later, Atlanta would respond to tie the game up at two (9:34). Navrin Mutter ripped home a beautiful shot from the faceoff circle for his second goal of the season.

Atlanta scored less than a minute later, grabbing their first lead of the game (10:30). Micah Miller capitalized on a Greenville turnover, picking up a loose puck and firing it home for his eighth goal of the year.

The Swamp Rabbits tied the game more than half-way through the third period, with Ethan Somoza turning in tight and putting a puck home (13:03).

With just over three-minutes remaining in the contest, Atlanta scored to move back in front 4-3 (16:42). Evan Dougherty sent a stretch pass from his own defensive zone ahead to "Money" Mitch Walinski, who made no mistake, netting his second goal of the season.

The Gladiators would seal the victory courtesy of a Cody Sylvester empty net goal. (18:53)

Gustavs Grigals turned aside 33 of 36 shots he faced in the win for Atlanta, meanwhile Ryan Bednard made 31 saves on 35 shots in the loss for Greenville.

