Royals Command Admirals to Win Fourth-Straight Game, 4-1

Norfolk, VA - The Reading Royals (9-12-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated Norfolk Admirals (14-8-1-1), 4-1, on Friday, December 22 at Norfolk Scope Arena. Nolan Maier (6-5-0-1) earned the win in net with 24 saves on 25 shots faced. Jimmy Poreda (0-2-0-0) suffered the loss in goal for the Admirals with 20 saves on 24 shots faced.

The Admirals opened up the game and made it rain teddy bears at Norfolk Scope Arena at 17:34 with a goal from Carson Golder with a shot on the slot. Matthew Roy and Denis Smirnov earned the helpers on Golder's third goal in the last two games.

The Royals opened the middle frame with a power play goal from Adam Brubacher at 6:17 with a shot on Poreda. Matt Brown and Joe Nardi earned the assist on Brubacher's fifth goal of the season. In the second half of the middle frame, Devon Paliani took a shot on goal at 15:30, picking the top shelf of Poreda's net. Tag Bertuzzi and Ryan Chyzowski earned the assists on Paliani's fourth goal of the season. Less than two minutes later at 17:29, Matt Brown snipes a top-shelf shot past Poreda. Nardi and Maier were credited with the helpers.

From 13:45 to 13:55 of the third period, Maier made 3 pad saves within 10 seconds to keep Norfolk out of the back of the net. Halfway through the final frame, at 10:52, Nardi was the beneficiary of an Admirals turnover that left him open in the slot to snap a wrist shot past Poreda to widen Reading's lead three goals, 4-1. Darren Brady and Brendan Hoffman earned the assists on Nardi's seventh goal of the season and third point of the game. Nardi's three-point game (2g-1a) matched his single-game career high for the second time this season and third time in his career.

The Royals conclude their three-game series with Norfolk on Saturday, December 23 at 6:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home to host the Worcester Railers in a three-game series beginning on December 29 for a Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care.

