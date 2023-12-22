Fort Wayne Wins Second Game of Pre-Holiday Series

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed three goals in the first period and dropped, 6-2, to the Fort Wayne Komets Friday at Xtream Arena. The teams rematch Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Iowa's Justin Michaelian tallied his first professional goal at 2:44 of the second.

The Komets' first period run happened in the final 12 minutes of the period on strikes from Alexis D'Aoust (8:51, PPG), Jack Gorniak (5:53 left, SHG) and Morgan Adams-Moisan (3:30 left). Fort Wayne took a 3-1 advantage into first intermission.

Iowa's only goal of the first happened on the power play with 4:20 to go. Odeen Tufto ripped a puck off the chest of Tyler Parks. Next, Budgell carved out his position at the right post, gathered, and shot the puck over the goaltender for his fifth of the season. Robbie Stucker received the secondary assist.

On Michaelian's first professional goal, the rookie tipped the puck on a seeing-eye shot through traffic. Stucker's shot caught the back of Michaelian's stick.

Fort Wayne scored the game's fifth goal six minutes later, their second power-play marker, on a rip from Nolan Volcan alone at the left post.

Drew DeRidder allowed made 12 saves on 16 shots. Peyton Jones came on in relief and blocked 12 shots.

Tyler Parks denied 31 shots for his eight win of the season.

The Heartlanders are home vs. Fort Wayne on Sat., Dec. 23 at 6:05 p.m. The game on Sat., Dec. 23 features a team trading card giveaway presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.

Iowa hits the road for seven straight games after the ECHL holiday break, starting Fri., Dec. 29 at 8:05 p.m. vs. Rapid City. The club plays at Rapid City on Sat., Dec. 30 at 8:05 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 31 at 8:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders are next at home Mon., Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - schools are off for the day and bring your kids out for a great MLK Day at Xtream Arena.

Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and dozens of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena.

