Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Orlando Solar Bears (7:05pm)

December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (19-7-0-0) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (12-9-1-1)

December 22, 2023 | 7:05 PM ET | Regular Season Game #27

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: JR Stragar (2)

Linesmen: Tyler Willie (78), Felix-Antoine Voyer (57)

TONIGHT'S STORYLINES

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1st South, 1st East) look for a rebound win on home ice in the first meeting of the season against the Orlando Solar Bears (4th South, 8th East).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 6:45PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) and Matt Caldwell (analyst) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS SOLAR BEARS SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (0-0-0-0) Home:(0-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

April 8, 2023 - Greenville 5 vs Orlando 2

Next Meeting:

January 10, 2023 - Greenville vs Orlando

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (6-2-0-0)

All-Time Record:

(48-38-9)

QUICK BITS

LOOKING FOR 20

As one of the winningest teams in the ECHL, the Swamp Rabbits are one of just three teams looking to hit a season milestone on Friday. Boasting a 19-7-0-0 record, the 'Bits have the opportunity to become the first team in the league to hit the 20-win mark and maintain their comfortable lead in the Eastern Conference and South Division. A win over Orlando on Friday also solidifies the Rabbits' spot in the league's top 5 rankings and brings their season total to 40 points.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN GREENVILLE

The Orlando Solar Bears will travel to Greenville on Friday, Dec. 22, for their first meeting with the Swamp Rabbits this season. The Rabbits came out on top in six of eight total meetings with the Bears last season, outscoring them 39-26 across all eight contests. Posting an 11-9-1-1 record, the Solar Bears are ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference with 24 points and fifth in the South Division, trailed only by Savannah and Atlanta.

TWO FOR TWO

Two Swamp Rabbits shone during Greenville's matchup with Atlanta on Wednesday: Jake Smith and Ethan Somoza; both players tallied a goal and an assist. Smith netted his sixth goal of the season at 3:41 of the second period, assisted by Somoza, to give the Rabbits a 2-1 lead. It was Smith's second even-strength goal of the season, as he scored the other four on the power play. Smith also assisted Somoza's third-period goal-his seventh since opening night-which served as the 3-3 equalizer just over halfway through the period. The two have much in common: they're both forwards, both have a last name that starts with "S," and now both have 12 points on the season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.