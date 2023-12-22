Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from Texas Stars
December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Jared Moe has signed a PTO with the Texas Stars.
Moe, 24, signed a PTO with Texas on Monday and backed up for the Stars on Tuesday and Wednesday night. He has appeared in six games for Idaho this year posting a (4-2-0) record with 3.51 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. The New Prague, MN native made 30 saves in his pro debut on Nov. 25 in a 6-3 win at Rapid City.
Prior to this season, the 6-foot-4, 220lb netminder spent the last two seasons at the University of Wisconsin (2021-23) and the previous two at the University of Minnesota (2019-21). In four seasons the 6-foot-4, 220lb netminder played 80 games posting a record of (27-38-4) with a 3.01 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. He helped the Gophers to a B1G Championship in 2020-21 and was named to the B1G All-Rookie Team in 2019-20.
Prior to college hockey, he played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Waterloo Black Hawks appearing in 63 games posting a record of (37-14-4) with a 2.49 goals against average and a .914 save percentage. He was selected in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets in the 6th round, 184th overall.
