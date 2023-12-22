Mavericks Maintain Top Spot with Victory in Tulsa

December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 2-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Jacob Hayhurst scored his series-leading fourth goal 5:24 into the action, finishing a tap-in play from the low slot and giving the Mavericks a 1-0 lead and the only goal of the first period.

Carson Focht leveled the game 1-1, ripping a wrister from the high slot and behind Dillon Kelley 7:59 into the second period in a delayed-penalty situation. Max Andreev restored the Mavericks lead to 2-1, roofing an in-tight chance above Julian Junca in highlight-reel fashion 21 seconds into the second half of the game. Each team left the frame with a goal scored and the one-goal intermission deficit returned.

For the second consecutive game between the two squads, neither team scored in the final frame, cementing Kansas City's 2-1 win.

The Oilers close out the week with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas tomorrow, Dec. 23.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.