Mavericks Maintain Top Spot with Victory in Tulsa
December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, lost 2-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center on Friday night.
Jacob Hayhurst scored his series-leading fourth goal 5:24 into the action, finishing a tap-in play from the low slot and giving the Mavericks a 1-0 lead and the only goal of the first period.
Carson Focht leveled the game 1-1, ripping a wrister from the high slot and behind Dillon Kelley 7:59 into the second period in a delayed-penalty situation. Max Andreev restored the Mavericks lead to 2-1, roofing an in-tight chance above Julian Junca in highlight-reel fashion 21 seconds into the second half of the game. Each team left the frame with a goal scored and the one-goal intermission deficit returned.
For the second consecutive game between the two squads, neither team scored in the final frame, cementing Kansas City's 2-1 win.
The Oilers close out the week with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas tomorrow, Dec. 23.
