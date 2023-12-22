K-Wings Fall to Fuel at Home Friday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-13-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled throughout but fell 3-0 versus the Indy Fuel (10-10-3-0) at Wings Event Center on Friday.

Indy opened the scoring on the power play at the 12:09 mark of the first period.

The Fuel doubled its lead at the 13:16 mark of the second and tacked on an empty netter with 2:13 left in the game.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (9-9-0-0) kept Kalamazoo in the contest with 28 saves.

Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 31-23.

The K-Wings are back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus Indy for Christmas with the K-Wings at Wings Event Center.

