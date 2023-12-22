K-Wings Fall to Fuel at Home Friday
December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (12-13-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled throughout but fell 3-0 versus the Indy Fuel (10-10-3-0) at Wings Event Center on Friday.
Indy opened the scoring on the power play at the 12:09 mark of the first period.
The Fuel doubled its lead at the 13:16 mark of the second and tacked on an empty netter with 2:13 left in the game.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (9-9-0-0) kept Kalamazoo in the contest with 28 saves.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Indy took the final shot total, 31-23.
The K-Wings are back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus Indy for Christmas with the K-Wings at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 22, 2023
- Stingrays Skate Past Icemen in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Command Admirals to Win Fourth-Straight Game, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall 7-2 to Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Shut Out K-Wings on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Nailers Special Teams Bring Holiday Cheer in 4-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavericks Maintain Top Spot with Victory in Tulsa - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Fall in First Teddy Bear Toss Matchup - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Storm Back to Stun Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Fort Wayne Wins Second Game of Pre-Holiday Series - Iowa Heartlanders
- Rabbits Drop Friday Bout to Solar Bears - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Fall to Fuel at Home Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thunder Lose Lead in 5-4 Loss to Mariners - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Tame Lions 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- A Heartbreaking Loss for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Anders Johnson - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - December 22 - ECHL
- Jared Moe Returns to Steelheads from Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Mariners Claim Defenseman Jeff Solow - Maine Mariners
- Reece Vitelli Loaned Back to the Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Notes: December 22 - Rush at Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Claim 6'1" Forward Jake Bricknell - Reading Royals
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Syracuse Recalls Zachary Massicotte from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Youth Hockey Clinics - December & January Update - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Rivalry Night in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Orlando Solar Bears (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walinski's Late Tally Pushes Atlanta Past Greenville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Take on Admirals in Rematch of Wednesday's OT Thriller - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.