Game Day Preview: Americans Host Rapid City, 7:10 PM CST

December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams and goaltender Leevi Merilainen vs. the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Eric Williams and goaltender Leevi Merilainen vs. the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), look to rebound tonight against the Rapid City Rush after a 10-5 loss on Wednesday night. The Americans are hoping to have defenseman Ryan Gagnon back in the lineup tonight for the first time since October 20th.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: 12/23/23 vs. Rapid City, 4:10 PM CST

Watch: CW 33 TV

Game Recap: The Americans dropped Game 1 of a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night by a score of 10-5 at CUTX Event Center. James Hardie led the charge for the Rush with a hat trick. It was the second hat trick against the Americans in the last three games. Alex Aleardi, who was acquired last summer from Florida, then dealt to Rapid City for Stephen Bayliss, had four assists in the Rapid City victory. Defenseman Charles Martin also finished the game with four points. Seven players for the Rush had two points or more. Tyson Helgesen, Alex Aleardi and Maurizio Colella all finished the game a plus four. A rough night for the Americans top line who finished the night a combined minus 17.

Merilainen pulled in Game 1 loss: Ottawa Senators prospect Leevi Merilainen was pulled from Wednesday night's game against Rapid City after allowing six goals on 22 shots. The six goals allowed by Merilainen were the most allowed in a game this season. Over his last five starts he has given up 19 goals with a 1-4-0 record.

Head-to-Head: The Rapid City Rush took Game 1 of the six-game season series on Wednesday night by a score of 10-5. Over the last five years, the Americans hold a 24-13 advantage over Rapid City.

With the Man Advantage: The Americans had a pair of power play goals on Wednesday night going 2-for-5. The Americans power play remains Top-10 overall in the ECHL. Their current ranking is seventh going 23-for-93 (24.7%).

MacArthur Big Home Debut: Americans newly acquired forward Bennett MacArthur made his home debut on Wednesday night scoring a pair of goals with three shots on net. The prospect of the Tampa Bay Lightning was assigned to Allen last week.

Farmer Returns: Americans defenseman Ty Farmer made his return to the Americans lineup after missing the start of the season. Farmer was injured last year during the playoffs and had offseason shoulder surgery. He had two shots on net and finished the night even for Allen.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Home: 1-7-0

Away: 7-9-1

Overall: 8-16-1

Last 10: 3-6-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (14) Colby McAuley

Assists: (18) Kris Myllari

Points: (25) Colby McAuley

+/-: (+6) Blake Murray

PIM's: (56) Mikael Robidoux

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 3-7-1-0

Away: 8-5-1-0

Overall: 11-12-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (11) Blake Bennett

Assists: (16) Logan Nelson and Alex Aleardi

Points: (26) Alex Aleardi

+/-: (+11) Charles Martin

PIM's (39) Brandon Yeamans

SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2023-2024. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.