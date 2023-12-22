ECHL Transactions - December 22

December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 22, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicolas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from reserve

Add Ryan Gagnon, D activated from reserve

Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Reece Vitelli, F assigned by Tucson

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG

Florida:

Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from reserve

Add Aidan Sutter, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mark Senden, F recalled by Charlotte

Delete Wilmer Skoog, F recalled by Charlotte

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve

Delete Carl Berglund, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve

Idaho:

Add Jared Moe, G returned from loan to Texas

Indy:

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Justin Michaelian, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Max Johnson, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Pavel Novak, F activated from reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Collin Adams, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jacob Nordqvist, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Drake Pilon, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Maine:

Add Jeff Solow, D added to active roster (claimed from Jacksonville)

Add Gabe Guertler, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Syracuse

Reading:

Add Jake Bricknell, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Add Kenny Johnson, D activated from reserve

Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Delete Vincent Marleau, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Eddie Fritz, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Add Patrick Harper, F activated from reserve

Add Bryce Montgomery, D activated from reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve

Utah:

Add Anders Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve

Add Jacob Pivonka, F activated from reserve

Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve

