ECHL Transactions - December 22
December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 22, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicolas Blachman, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Mark Sinclair, G activated from reserve
Add Ryan Gagnon, D activated from reserve
Delete Chase Perry, G placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Reece Vitelli, F assigned by Tucson
Cincinnati:
Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG
Florida:
Add Zachary Tsekos, F activated from reserve
Add Aidan Sutter, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mark Senden, F recalled by Charlotte
Delete Wilmer Skoog, F recalled by Charlotte
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Brochu, G placed on reserve
Delete Carl Berglund, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve
Idaho:
Add Jared Moe, G returned from loan to Texas
Indy:
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Santino Centorame, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Justin Michaelian, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Max Johnson, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Pavel Novak, F activated from reserve
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Collin Adams, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jacob Nordqvist, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Drake Pilon, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Maine:
Add Jeff Solow, D added to active roster (claimed from Jacksonville)
Add Gabe Guertler, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Aaron Luchuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Syracuse
Reading:
Add Jake Bricknell, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Add Kenny Johnson, D activated from reserve
Delete Mason McCarty, F placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Thurston, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G added to active roster (traded from Cincinnati)
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Delete Vincent Marleau, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Eddie Fritz, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Add Patrick Harper, F activated from reserve
Add Bryce Montgomery, D activated from reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Rylan Parenteau, G activated from reserve
Utah:
Add Anders Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Andrei Bakanov, F activated from reserve
Add Jacob Pivonka, F activated from reserve
Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve
