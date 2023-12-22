Admirals Fall in First Teddy Bear Toss Matchup

December 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA- The Norfolk Admirals played the second game of their three-game series against the Reading Royals at Norfolk Scope, on the first night of Teddy Bear Toss weekend. Despite a good turnout of fans, the game was hostile, and the Royals scored four unanswered goals to secure a 4-1 victory against the Admirals.

Jimmy Poreda made his debut in the cage for the Admirals. He posted 21 saves off of 25 shots in the defeat. He signed with Norfolk three days ago due to the departure of Thomas Milic to Manitoba.

During the opening period, both teams played a physical and tense game. Darick Louis-Jean, Ryan Foss, and Simon Kubicek were all involved in altercations and fights after the play. It was not until the final few minutes of the period when the Admirals took the lead. With Norfolk on the power play, Mathieu Roy passed the puck to Carson Golder in the middle of the point, and he scored his 12th goal of the year, bringing the teddies raining from over the boards.

Norfolk maintained their momentum going into the break with a 1-0 lead. However, the tides turned in the middle frame as Reading looked rejuvenated and put up three unanswered goals to regain their advantage. The first two goals were power-play goals for the Royals as Adam Brubacher and Devon Paliani found the back of the net.

In the latter part of the period, the Royals added a third goal to their lead as Matt Brown fired his shot past Poreda to make it 3-1. As the Admirals had found some recent success in the middle period in the last couple of games, that was not the case this evening as Reading took control of the game.

Coming out for the final 20 minutes, the hostilities between both teams did not let up. Mark Liwiski and Golder both received fighting penalties and went to the box. Norfolk managed to pick up the pace on the offensive side, but the score remained the same throughout the first half of the third.

A minute later, Joe Nardi got hold of the puck and took a wrist shot from the middle of the zone, beating Poreda and increasing Reading's lead to 4-1. The Royals kept control of the game, maintaining their three-goal advantage as the Admirals suffered their second consecutive defeat. In total, there were 100 penalty minutes called on both teams throughout the game.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. REA - J. Nardi (1 goal, 2 assists, +2)

2. REA - M. Brown (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. REA - N. Maier (24 saves off of 25 shots)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals will conclude their weekend series tomorrow night against the Royals. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. as the Admirals look to take the series going into the holidays.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.