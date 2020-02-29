Sutter Leads Reign Charge in Dominating Victory over Tucson

The Ontario Reign put together a statement win, as they were victorious by an 8-4 margin over the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday evening at Toyota Arena. The Reign got a hat trick from forward Brett Sutter, and multi-point games from six different players, as they defeated the Roadrunners for the first time this season, and held on to the final playoff position in the Pacific Division standings.

Date: February 28, 2020

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC228BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC228Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTTUC228PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (28-20-5-1)

TUC Record: (32-17-1-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 1 4 3 -- 8

TUC 2 1 1 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 37 1/3

TUC 35 0/3

Three Stars -

1. Brett Sutter (ONT)

2. Carl Grundstrom (ONT)

3. Tobias Bjornfot (ONT)

W: Kevin Poulin (2-1-2)

L: Ivan Prosvetov (14-10-1)

Next Game: Saturday, February 29, 2020 vs. Bakersfield - 6:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

