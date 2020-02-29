P-Bruins Collect Seventh Consecutive Win, Defeat Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-1

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - Jack Studnicka scored his league-leading seventh shorthanded goal of the season and Brendan Gaunce extended his point streak to eight games as the Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-1, on Saturday night. With the victory, Providence has now won seven consecutive games. Dan Vladar got the start in goal for Providence, recording 31 saves in his 11th win of the season.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 1 2 3

SPRINGFIELD 0 1 0 1

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"It was a slow start. They were really coming and playing with desperation. We were able to hold on and Vladdy (Dan Vladar) was terrific in net.

"We got going a bit in the second and then in the third we found our skating legs. We simplified things, got pucks deep, and were able to play in the offensive zone. We cashed in on the power play and cashed in on the penalty kill, which was huge for us. We were fortunate to come out with the two points, but two points nonetheless."

JACK STUDNICKA - ONE GOAL, ONE ASSIST

"I think we played a really good game tonight , especially towards the end of the game. I don't think we had our best start, but it's nice to get our seventh win in a row. It doesn't really seem to matter what 20 guys are playing on any given night. We just keep getting the job done."

STATS

- Brendan Gaunce recorded an assist to extend his point streak to eight games. He has recorded 11 points (5G, 6A) during that span.

- Oskar Steen collected two assists for his fourth multi-point game in his last 10 contests.

- Jack Studnicka scored his league-leading seventh shorthanded goal of the season and added an assist. He has 14 points (7G, 7A) in his last 11 games.

- Peter Cehlarik scored his 16th goal of the season and has five points (3G, 2A) in his last four games.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Hartford, Connecticut and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, March 1 at XL Center. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET.

