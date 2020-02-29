Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears play host to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Giant Center in the 10th of 12 regular season meeting this season. The Bears look to end February on a high note, entering with a 6-3-1-0 monthly record.

Hershey Bears (34-17-3-3) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (27-23-3-5)

February 29, 2020 | 7 PM | Game #58 | Giant Center

Referees: Conor O'Donnell (41), Reid Anderson (49)

Linesmen: Jonathan Deschamps (84), Colin Gates (3)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:30 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, WOYK-1350 AM, Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, Dave Fenyves and Jim Jones on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears posted six goals on Tuesday night to cruise past the Charlotte Checkers, 6-1 at Giant Center. Joe Snively scored Hershey's second hat-trick of the season with the game's opening marker and two more goals in the second period. Bobby Nardella tallied the eventual game-winner at 15:34 of the first period to snap at 1-1 tie and provide the Chocolate and White a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped a 4-3 decision last night on the road to the Syracuse Crunch. Jamie Devane, Riley Barber and Cole Cassels all scored for the Pens.

LET'S LEAP:

The Bears will take battle on Leap Day for the ninth time in franchise history, and the first time since Feb. 29, 2012. Most recently on Leap Day, the Chocolate and White fell 2-1 to the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope. Current assistant coach Patrick Wellar dressed for Hershey, and Boyd Kane scored the Bears' only goal at 13:56 of the third period. Current Pens goaltender Dustin Tokarski backed up winning netminder Jaroslav Janus. Tonight marks the first Leap Day game at Giant Center since a 4-2 win over the Binghamton Senators in 2004. Overall, Hershey is 4-4-0-0 on Feb. 29 games dating back to a 10-3 loss against the Providence Reds in 1948 at Hersheypark Arena.

AN EARLY SPRONG:

Newly acquired forward Daniel Sprong is projected to make his Bears debut tonight against his former team. Sprong was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2nd round, 46th overall in 2015, and appeared in 65 regular season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In his 2017-18 rookie season, Sprong was named to the AHL's All-Star Classic and the AHL All-Rookie Team, and set a Baby Pens franchise single-season rookie record for goals (32). Against the Hershey Bears, Sprong led all Wilkes-Barre/Scranton skaters in goals (6), assists (10) and points (16) in only 10 games versus the Chocolate and White. The 22-year-old power forward was acquired by the Washington Capitals from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, and loaned to Hershey.

RILEY RETURNS:

Newly acquired Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Riley Barber is projected to make his Giant Center return tonight. Barber played his first four professional seasons with the Chocolate and White from 2015-19, and produced 180 points (90 goals, 90 assists) in 237 regular season games. On Feb. 20, the Pittsburgh native was packaged in a trade with Phil Varone and sent from the Montreal Canadiens to Barber's hometown organization for Jake Lucchini and Joseph Blandisi. Both Barber and Varone were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Prior to the trade, Barber posted 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games with the Laval Rocket in 2019-20. In his four seasons playing for Hershey against the Baby Penguins, Barber appeared in 33 games and tallied 23 points (15 goals, eight assists).

SEASON AND CAREER HIGHS:

The Bears are fresh off a six goal performance against the Charlotte Checkers, tying a club season-high for most goals in a game. Hershey previously posted six goals on Nov. 27 versus Providence, Dec. 27 at Utica, and Jan. 3 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Last Tuesday also marked Hershey's largest margin of victory this season, winning by five goals. Joe Snively's first career hat-trick is the second hatty by a Bears player this season, adding to Shane Gersich's trifecta on Jan. 31 at Bridgeport. Snively also became only the second Bears skater to total four points in a single game this season, joining Mike Sgarbossa on Dec. 27 at Utica. The rookie also totaled eight shots on goal in Tuesday's win, matching Matt Moulson for most shots in a single game this season set on Jan. 19 versus Rochester. Tyler Lewington is also coming off a career-night in the plus-minus category, finishing Tuesday's game with a plus-6 rating. Lewington is now tied for the team lead in plus-minus with Liam O'Brien (+16).

