Ho-Sang Scores in Rampage Debut to Top Griffins

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Josh Ho-Sang netted the game-winner in his Rampage debut and Jordan Nolan posted a two-point night, as the San Antonio Rampage (23-21-12) extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 4-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins (26-25-7) on Friday night at the AT&T Center.

Ville Husso stopped 25 of 27 shots to earn his 15th win of the season, matching his single-season high.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, Ho-Sang gave the Rampage the lead. Nolan carried the puck to the front of the net from the corner, spinning in the slot and sliding a feed to Ho-Sang at the bottom of the left circle for a one-timer past Patrick Nagle. Ho-Sang's first with the Rampage and fourth of the season made it 3-2 at 5:29.

Ho-Sang was loaned to the Rampage by the New York Islanders earlier in the day Friday.

Nolan buried his ninth of the season into an open net at 18:37 of the third period.

Joe Veleno opened the scoring for the Griffins at 8:58, snapping his tenth goal of the season past Husso from the high slot for a 1-0 Griffins lead. Just 12 seconds after Veleno's tally, Mike Vecchione tied the score. Vecchione went to the net and finished a Derrick Pouliot rebound for his team-leading 21st goal of the season.

In the final minute of the first period, the Rampage took a 2-1 lead. Zach Nastasiuk collected the puck off an offensive zone face-off win and whipped it toward the net. Tanner Kaspick redirected the puck past Nagle for his sixth of the season at 19:28.

Nastasiuk registered two assists for the game.

At 3:20 of the third period, rookie defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous tied the score with his first AHL goal, firing a shot that pinballed off several bodies and past Husso to make it 2-2.

The Rampage have won six of their past seven games and moved past the Chicago Wolves and into fifth place in the Central Division standings. The Rampage are one point behind the Rockford IceHogs for the final playoff spot in the division with three games in hand.

The Rampage continue their homestand on Sunday afternoon against the IceHogs at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Vecchione (21); Kaspick (6); Ho-Sang (4); Nolan (9)

Ville Husso: 25 saves on 27 shots

Power Play: 0-for-5

Penalty Kill: 5-for-6

THREE STARS:

1) Josh Ho-Sang - SA

2) Jordan Nolan - SA

3) Zach Nastasiuk - SA

