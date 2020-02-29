Stars Net Four Unanswered Goals to Top Griffins 4-2
February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, completed a thrilling 4-2 comeback win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night. Texas' victory was fueled by an offensive explosion that led to four unanswered goals.
The teams fought through 16 scoreless minutes before Grand Rapids tallied their first of two power play goals. From the top of the left circle, Matt Puempel made a cross-ice pass to Joe Veleno who ripped a goal in between Jake Oettinger and the post. Grand Rapids then got a second chance on the power play with seconds remaining in the opening frame. After the intermission, the Griffins continued play on the man advantage and chased in once again to extend their lead to 2-0. Michael Rasmussen tapped in a puck on the back door from Puempel's pass for his seventh goal of the year.
Texas quickly answered back with a pair of second period goals to level the score ahead of the third period. After a faceoff win, Rhett Gardner's shot was blocked and rolled to Riley Tufte who then swiftly tucked a goal into the net past Calvin Pickard. Six minutes later, Ondrej Vala leveled the score as he collected a cross-ice pass from Jason Robertson and ripped a laser into the top corner of the net for his first AHL goal.
Texas held onto the momentum in the third period as they added two more goals to fuel a thrilling comeback win. Josh Melnick battled behind the net and pushed through a Griffins defender, allowing Gardner to grab the puck and sneak it between Pickard's skate and the post. Shortly thereafter, Tye Felhaber and Robertson rushed the zone against a pair of Grand Rapids defenders. Felhaber then dished the puck to Robertson before breaking up the defense, allowing Robertson to take on Pickard and net his 22nd goal of the season.
Oettinger held it down for Texas as he worked for an 18-save victory. Pickard suffered the loss after surrendering four goals on Texas' 27 shots. The Stars couldn't cash in despite three chances on the man advantage while both of the Griffins goals came via the power play on four opportunities.
The Stars rescheduled game against the Toronto Marlies is Monday, Mar. 2 at 7 p.m. as the clubs take the ice for the fourth time this season. The four-game week for Texas begins with their eighth consecutive home game. The Stars are offering a one-time ticket special with tickets as low as $10 to the game. For additional information, visit our website TexasStars.com/tickets, email tickets@texasstars.com, or call/text (512) GO-STARS (467-8277).
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Rhett Gardner (TEX) Jason Robertson (TEX) Ondrej Vala (TEX)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars . Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com .
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins
(Mikanh Gaffney)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2020
- Big First Period Propels Milwaukee to 4-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Net Four Unanswered Goals to Top Griffins 4-2 - Texas Stars
- Admirals Fly Higher Than Eagles - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Shut out Saturday against Iowa - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Get Doubled up by Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Andreoff Scores Again as Phantoms Finish Season 3-1 at Home against Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Collect Seventh Consecutive Win, Defeat Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Schilkey gets Bridgeport's only goal in front of 6,363 fans - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Gettinger Powers Wolf Pack to 3-1 Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Can't Leap Past Bears and Lose, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sprong Shines in Debut, Bears Blast Pens 5-1 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Down Amerks, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Unable to Slow Bruins' Hot Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rocket Overpower Comets - Utica Comets
- Gawanke Lifts Moose over Chicago in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Devils Take Out Marlies, 5-4 - Binghamton Devils
- Churros Earn Point in Overtime Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Comtois Tallies OT Winner vs. San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Shorthanded Wolves Salvage One Point in Winnipeg - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jimmy Huntington to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Sens Complete Weekend Sweep of Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Defeated in 4-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Saturday Showdown in Bingo - Toronto Marlies
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Michael Downing to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Heat Face Wild Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Monsters Announce Two Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, February 29 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rocket's Strong Effort Not Enough to Best Amerks, Lose 4-2 - Laval Rocket
- Sutter Leads Reign Charge in Dominating Victory over Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Tucson's Blazing Start Extinguished By Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rally Pushes Gulls past Stockton, 4-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Fall Friday against San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Ho-Sang Scores in Rampage Debut to Top Griffins - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.