Admirals Fly Higher Than Eagles
February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Loveland, CO - Goalie Connor Ingram stopped 34 shots to help the Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Eagles Saturday at Budweiser Events Center.
In Milwaukee's first-ever visit to Loveland, CO, Ingram shined. Milwaukee was shorthanded seven times in the game. Ingram improved his record to 19-5-5 with the victory.
Milwaukee started fast and took a 3-1 lead to the locker room at the first intermission. The Admirals got on the board at 6:48 of the first frame. Zach Magwood stole a pass and fed Lukas Craggs at the front of the net. Craggs snapped a shot into the cage for his third goal of the season.
The Ads took a 2-0 lead at 9:16 of the first period. Nifty passing near the blue line sprung Eeli Tolvanen to an open spot in the slot. He fired a shot into the goal for his 18th tally of the season. Jeremy Davies and Matt Donovan were awarded assists on the play.
Yakov Trenin converted a Tommy Novak feed at 16:24 of the first period to give the Admirals a 3-0 advantage. Trenin drove the middle and deflected Novak's pass off his backhand for his 20th goal of the season. Novak and Cole Schneider earned the helpers.
Colorado got on the board at 17:13 of the first period when Griffen Molino scored with a high shot from the right circle. Molino's first goal of the season cut the Admirals lead to 3-1.
Milwaukee found itself in penalty trouble in the second stanza, allowing five power play attempts against. The Eagles scored on the power play just :57 into the second frame to make the score 3-2. Jacob MacDonald's shot from the left circle found its way past Ingram.
The Admirals scored a late goal in the second to take a 4-2 lead. Defenseman Josh Healey sent the puck from the defensive zone off the left wing boards to Tommy Novak. Novak had space and skated to the left circle where he sent a shot into the goal for his 11th marker of the season at 17:48. Healey and Trenin earned the assists.
The Admirals face the Eagles in Loveland, CO, Sun., Mar. 1. Milwaukee returns home to host the San Antonio Rampage at UWM Panther Arena Wed., Mar. 11.
