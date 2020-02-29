Churros Earn Point in Overtime Loss

The San Jose Barracuda (17-27-4-2) continued their season-long six-game homestand on Saturday afternoon against the San Diego Gulls (28-18-5-2) (Anaheim Ducks) and were dealt a 4-3 loss in overtime.

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (5-4-2) took the tough-luck loss, allowing four goals on 36 shots

Kevin Boyle (7-6-2) earned the win for San Diego, stopping 29 of the 32 shots he faced

Anthony Greco tallied a first period goal, his first point as a member of the Barracuda

Jeffrey Viel (13) scored in the first period and now has five goals in his last five games

Sasha Chmelevski assisted on the Churro's first goal, giving him points in four-straight games

Nikolai Knyzhov had the first multi-point game of his professional career, collecting a pair of assists in the opening period

Jayden Halbgewachs (17) notched a goal 22 seconds into the third, and now has five points over his last three games

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT

San Diego 1 0 2 4

San Jose 2 0 1 3

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

San Diego 36 0 1 2

San Jose 32 0 1 2

