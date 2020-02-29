Rocket Overpower Comets

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets spotted Laval a 5-0 lead before falling 5-2 to the Rocket Saturday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Dyson Stevenson and Jonah Gadjovich scored for Utica. Michael DiPietro got the start in goal, making five saves on nine shots before being replaced by Jake Kielly, who made 11 saves.

Alexandre Alain struck first for Laval on the power play 11:09 into the first period. Jake Lucchini doubled the lead with 4:14 to go in the first, depositing a rebound past DiPietro.

Laurent Dauphin added to Laval's lead 52 seconds into the second period with another power play goal. Yannick Veilleux continued the scoring run 1:11 later after a turnover in the Comets defensive zone. Kielly replaced DiPietro in net following the goal. Dauphin scored his second of the night on a breakaway with 14:10 to go in the second on a breakaway.

Stevenson ended Laval's shutout bid 3:35 into the third, tipping a shot from Matt Petgrave. Gadjovich cut the lead to 5-2 with 6:16 to go in regulation, redirecting a pass from Carter Camper. The Comets threw everything they had in a comeback attempt, but they were thwarted by McNiven and the Rocket defense.

The Comets are back in action Wednesday night on the road against the Rochester Americans. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV.

