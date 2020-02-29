Gawanke Lifts Moose over Chicago in OT

The Manitoba Moose (25-32-1-0) secured the 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Wolves (26-25-4-2) on Saturday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

Just 2:23 into the game, Brent Pedersen outraced Jake Bischoff and nearly found the back of the net once and then again as he tracked down his own rebound to get another shot off. Wolves netminder Oscar Dansk stood tall for Chicago during the first frame and stopped all 13 shots he faced. With 5:37 remaining in the frame, Tye McGinn scored for the Wolves to give Chicago the 1-0 advantage.

The Moose saw plenty of opportunities in the second period and registered 12 shots on net compared to the Wolves six. David Gustafsson found Kristian Reichel in the slot who sent a shot on net but was unable to score. Kristian Vesalainen followed up this chance by blasting a shot wide on a Moose power play opportunity.

Just eight seconds into the third period, Reichel scored for Manitoba on a two-on-one breakaway opportunity to tie the game 1-1. With 5:15 off the clock, Seth Griffith found JC Lipon who netted his 13th goal of the campaign to give the Moose the 2-1 lead. Midway through the third period, the Wolves were awarded 39 seconds of a five-on-three man advantage and Nic Hague nearly capitalized however his attempt went off the post. With 2:24 remaining in the third, Paul Cotter scored for Chicago to tie the game 2-2. Just 50 seconds into overtime, Leon Gawanke ripped a wrist shot past Dansk to give the Moose the 3-2 victory.

Quick Hits

Kristian Reichel is currently on a three-game goal streak (4G)

David Gustafsson posted two assists in tonight's matchup, marking his first AHL assist and first AHL career multi-point game

Charles-David Beaudoin collected his first assist with the Moose of the 2019-20 campaign What's Next?

The Moose host the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, Mar. 1 for Manitoba's Autism Awareness game presented by Red River Co-op. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. Moose players will wear special edition Autism Awareness jerseys that can be purchased through an auction on the concourse at Sunday's game or online through NHL Auctions in the days following with proceeds being donated to the St.Amant Foundation. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

