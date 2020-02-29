American Hockey League Announces Suspension
February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rochester Americans forward Kevin Porter has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Laval on Feb. 28.
Porter will miss Rochester's games tonight (Feb. 29) at Syracuse and Wednesday (Mar. 4) vs, Utica.
