American Hockey League Announces Suspension

February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rochester Americans forward Kevin Porter has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Laval on Feb. 28.

Porter will miss Rochester's games tonight (Feb. 29) at Syracuse and Wednesday (Mar. 4) vs, Utica.

