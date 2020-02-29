Amerks Get Doubled up by Crunch
February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Syracuse, NY) ... The Syracuse Crunch (28-23-5-3) scored twice in the third period, including an empty-netter with 26 seconds remaining, to end the Rochester Americans' (31-18-4-5) seven-game point streak with a 4-2 win Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.
Despite the regulation loss, their first since Feb. 12, the Amerks remain in second place and eight points back of the Belleville Senators for the North Division lead with a game in hand and hold a four-point lead over the third-place Utica Comets ahead of Wednesday's rematch in Rochester.
Andrew Oglevie opened the scoring for Rochester with his 14th goal of the campaign while Rasmus Asplund registered his third. Casey Mittelstadt finished the month of February with 12 points (3+9) in 14 games as he set up Asplund's third-period power-play goal. The former first round selection has totaled 21 points (9+12) since the turn of the New Year and eight points on one goal and seven assists over his last nine appearances. First-year netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3-4-3) suffered the loss while making 16 saves.
Ross Colton (1+1) turned in his second consecutive two-point outing for Syracuse, which has earned at least one point in 11 of its last 12 games dating back to Feb. 5. Alexander Volkov also had a goal and an assist while Gemel Smith and Boris Katchouk rounded out the scoring with their 21st and 13th goals of the slate, respectively. Former Amerk goaltender Scott Wedgewood made a season-high 43 saves in the crease to improve to 13-7-2. His 43 saves were his most since Apr. 7, 2018 as a member of the Ontario Regin.
The Amerks drew an interference infraction during the final minute of the second period while trailing by a goal. Following the intermission break, Rochester evened the game at two just 23 seconds into the frame.
As Mittelstadt carried the puck through the neutral zone, he left a pass for Taylor Leier atop the Crunch blueline. The duo exchanged a series of give-and-go passes before Mittelstadt slid the puck across the goal-mouth to Asplund to even the game.
The Amerks have scored a power-play goal in 17 of the last 31 games against Syracuse, going 23-for-128 (18.0%) over that span.
Syracuse responded nearly five minutes later to regain its one-goal lead as Katchouk snapped in the eventual game-winner from the right circle past Luukkonen. Tyler Bird, who was recalled from the ECHL earlier in the week, earned his first AHL point with the primary assist while Otto Somppi notched the secondary helper with 14:53 left in regulation.
Rochester attempted to force overtime and drew a pair of penalties in the final six minutes of the third, but Wedgewood turned aside each shot to preserve the win. Colton capped off the scoring as he added his 11th of the slate with Luukkonen on the bench for the extra skater at the 19:34 mark.
The North Division rivals traded goals just 33 seconds apart early in the first period, but Syracuse grabbed its first lead of the contest midway through the middle frame. The Crunch added a pair markers during the third to come away with the 4-2 victory.
The Amerks open the month of March on Wednesday, Mar. 4 against the Utica Comets at The Blue Cross Arena. It will be the second game in seven days and third between the two clubs since Sunday, Feb. 16. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Goal Scorers
ROC: A. Oglevie (14), R. Asplund (3)
SYR: G. Smith (21), A. Volkov (9), B. Katchouk (13 - GWG), R. Colton (11)
Goaltenders
ROC: U. Luukkonen - 16/19 (L)
SYR: S. Wedgewood - 43/45 (W)
Shots
ROC: 45
SYR: 20
Special Teams
ROC: PP (1/4) | PK (2/3)
SYR: PP (1/3) | PK (3/4)
Three Stars
1. A. Volkov (SYR)
2. S. Wedgewood (SYR)
3. R. Asplund (ROC)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2020
- Big First Period Propels Milwaukee to 4-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Net Four Unanswered Goals to Top Griffins 4-2 - Texas Stars
- Admirals Fly Higher Than Eagles - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Shut out Saturday against Iowa - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Get Doubled up by Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Andreoff Scores Again as Phantoms Finish Season 3-1 at Home against Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Collect Seventh Consecutive Win, Defeat Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Schilkey gets Bridgeport's only goal in front of 6,363 fans - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Gettinger Powers Wolf Pack to 3-1 Win - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Can't Leap Past Bears and Lose, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sprong Shines in Debut, Bears Blast Pens 5-1 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Down Amerks, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Unable to Slow Bruins' Hot Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rocket Overpower Comets - Utica Comets
- Gawanke Lifts Moose over Chicago in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Devils Take Out Marlies, 5-4 - Binghamton Devils
- Churros Earn Point in Overtime Loss - San Jose Barracuda
- Comtois Tallies OT Winner vs. San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Shorthanded Wolves Salvage One Point in Winnipeg - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Jimmy Huntington to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Sens Complete Weekend Sweep of Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Defeated in 4-1 Loss to Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Saturday Showdown in Bingo - Toronto Marlies
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Michael Downing to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Syracuse Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Heat Face Wild Saturday at Stockton Arena - Stockton Heat
- Monsters Announce Two Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Monsters, February 29 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rocket's Strong Effort Not Enough to Best Amerks, Lose 4-2 - Laval Rocket
- Sutter Leads Reign Charge in Dominating Victory over Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Tucson's Blazing Start Extinguished By Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rally Pushes Gulls past Stockton, 4-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Fall Friday against San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Ho-Sang Scores in Rampage Debut to Top Griffins - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Get Doubled up by Crunch
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Double up Rocket to Close out Homestand
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, February 28, 2020
- Amerks Force Overtime, Fall in Shootout to Comets