Comtois Tallies OT Winner vs. San Jose

February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





Max Comtois scored 2:49 into overtime to give the Gulls a 4-3 overtime win over the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center. The Gulls overcame a two-goal deficit to improve to 5-1-0-0 the last six games overall and 8-2-2-0 on the last 12 road contests. San Diego has recorded points in seven of its last eight games (6-1-1-0), 14 of their last 16 games (11-2-3-0) and 19 of 22 games (16-3-3-0).

The Gulls have won four straight games over San Jose, improving to 29-16-3-1 all-time over the Barracuda. The Gulls concluded a stretch of 14 games over a 30-day period from Jan. 31-Feb. 29 (six home, eight road) with a 10-2-2-0 record and finished February with a 9-2-2-0 mark to improve to 40-10-3-1 in the month all-time.

Comtois' first career overtime goal marked his fourth game-winning goal the last six games. He has goals in consecutive games (2-1=3), eight goals his last eight games (8-3=11) and 9-10=19 points his last 20 games.

Troy Terry scored two third-period goals in his first multi-goal effort of the season (2-0=2) and third of his AHL career. It also marked his fourth multi-point game in 10 games with San Diego this season (5-7=12, +13). Terry netted his first goal at 1:11 of the third period and 14:08 of the third, his fourth and fifth goals of 2019-20.

Josh Mahura and Justin Kloos each recorded two assists in addition to helpers on the Comtois overtime goal. Mahura has 1-5=6 points his last five games after his seventh career multi-assist game. Kloos' third multi-assist and seventh multi-point effort give him 10-17=27 points on the season.

Sam Carrick collected an assist for the second straight game to push his point streak to six games (2-5=7). Carrick's point streak is the fourth of at last six games, the only AHL player to record four point streaks of six or more games (Jan. 24 - Feb. 7 (2-5=7); Nov. 30 - Jan. 11 (8-2=10); and Nov. 8-16 (7-2=9). He has 13-14=27 points his last 25 games and 21-19=40 points his last 38 contests.

Alex Dostie opened the scoring at 5:33 of the first period to mark his 11th goal.

Chris Mueller picked up his third point of the weekend (2-1=3) with an assist, his 13th point since joining San Diego in a trade Dec. 30 (7-6=13). He has also picked up 2-2=4 points his last four contests and 5-3=8 points his last 12 games.

Alex Broadhurst added an assist and now has points in seven of his last eight games (3-6=9) and 3-7=10 points his last nine overall.

Kevin Boyle improved to 7-6-2 this season after stopping 29-of-32 shots, including all four shots faced in overtime. Boyle is 5-1-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .924 save percentage his last seven games.

San Diego will continue its seven-game road trip and the second of three straight contests at San Jose on Friday, Mar. 6 at SAP Center (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Justin Kloos

On the win

That one certainly feels good. Playing last night and then again here at one o'clock. The last 28 hours, we feel really good about it. That's a hard building in Stockton to play in and then coming here on short rest, we really had to come out.

On returning from injury

A little better each game for sure. We haven't had a lot of practice time going into Tucson and I kind of felt a little behind a bit. I think I felt a little better each game, getting the puck on my stick, the pressure and just the overall contact coming back from something like that is a little weird. I'm feeling better and hopefully I'll continue to play a little bit better each game.

On the message on the bench being down two goals

Honestly, not much had to be said. I think Sammy's [Sam Carrick's] line went out there right after they scored to go up 3-1 and buried. I think that line worked pretty well in turning the game back in our favor. We made a really good push all third period long. Terry was able to get that tip goal for us to go to overtime.

On Kevin Boyle's overtime performance

He was outstanding. I was really happy to see him play like that. Our goaltending has been so rock solid for us all year and it's good to see him play so well.

Kevin Boyle

On the win

We were kind of joking around about it. Wides [Chris Wideman] was talking about how it's kind of halftime with last night and this is just the second half of a long game. We were joking around with it, having fun and we have a great group in there that really supports each other and they really want to battle for each other. It makes it easy to come in and work hard. We had a nice comeback there and it was a good win.

On his overtime saves

Honestly, I was just trying to make up for the first goal that I let in. That was a pretty bad one so I wanted to make it up to the guys in front of me. They played a great game and battled back hard for me, so I wanted to make it up to them. I was in some good positions and got a little lucky on a couple of them, but they don't ask how.

On the team's defensive effort

It's been great. For the last couple, we've really gotten our shot totals down and even if there are shots, they're kicking everything to the outside. They're doing a great job and we're going to need them here down the stretch.

On limiting shots against

I wouldn't look too much into the totals. I'd look more into the quality chances. You can have 40 shots and most of them will be from the outside and it will be a good defensive game. I wouldn't look so much into the quantity of it.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

We were stuck in first gear the first period. It's interesting, a lot of teams in the Eastern Conference play three games in three nights and it's not an easy thing to do. We had a couple players, Kyle Criscuolo as well as Muels (Chris Mueller), share their experiences being in that situation. Some of us have been very fortunate to play only in the Western Conference here on the Pacific side of things, a little lighter schedule. It's how you manage the game and we didn't do a good job of it early, it looked like we were stuck in quicksand. I think we found our gear later in the game and really turned it on in the third. We don't want to get into that desperation mode to play well.

On finishing three games in four days in three different cities

It's a long week. We have lots of free time this week (ahead). Sleep when you're dead, don't worry about that right now. We're in a really good division, and there's a lot of good players out there and there's even better teams. For us it's really important that we understand what the daily process is but keep a little bit of an eye on the big picture. Two really big points tonight.

On Troy Terry

I think probably a little more feel-good for him that he gets on the score sheet. I think he's created some offensive. I made a decision in the third period that I was going to put it on his shoulders there. I gave him a bucket-load of ice time and he responded very well.

On Kevin Boyle's overtime performance

We needed that. We talk in overtime that it's really important that you start with the puck, you win your faceoffs and you go from there. But we needed Boyler to play a solid game there for us. As always, our goaltending is a big factor in how our team does.

