Barracuda Sign Defenseman Michael Downing to PTO

February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed Defenseman Michael Downing to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Downing, 24, has skated in 24 games this season with the Florida Everblades (@FL_Everblades) of the ECHL (@ECHL), totaling 10 points (three goals, seven assists), 40 penalty minutes and a plus-24 rating.

The six-foot-three, 205-pound native of Canton, Michigan has appeared in 96 career AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) and Portland Pirates, collecting 18 points (three goals, 15 assists), 91 penalty minutes and a minus-10 rating. In addition, he has skated in 45 ECHL games with the Manchester Monarchs and Everblades, totaling 20 points (five goals, 15 assists), 64 penalty minutes, and a plus-31 rating.

Downing is a former teammate of Barracuda co-coach Michael Chiasson at the University of Michigan.

The Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) selected Downing in the fourth round (97th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

