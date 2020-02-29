Big First Period Propels Milwaukee to 4-2 Win over Eagles
February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - The Milwaukee Admirals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and held on to defeat the Colorado Eagles, 4-2 on Saturday. Jacob MacDonald and Griffen Molino each found the back of the net in the loss. Milwaukee goaltender Connor Ingram earned the win in net, stopping 34 of the 36 shots he faced in the contest.
An Eagles turnover at the side of the net would set up forward Lukas Craggs to notch the game's first goal from the low slot, giving the Admirals a 1-0 edge just 6:48 into the contest. The lead would grow when forward Eeli Tolvanen snapped a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle to light the lamp and put Milwaukee up 2-0 at the 9:16 mark of the first period. The momentum would continue to build when forward Yakov Trenin tucked home a backdoor tap-in to stretch the Admirals advantage to 3-0 with 3:36 remaining in the period.
Needing a boost, Colorado would receive one when Molino fielded a cross-slot pass and wired a shot into the back of the net to slice the deficit to 3-1 at the 17:13 mark of the opening frame. Forward Jayson Megna would collect an assist on the goal, extending his point streak to seven games.
Still trailing 3-1 as the two teams took to the ice for the second period, the Eagles would take advantage of an early power play when MacDonald blistered a shot from the left-wing circle past Ingram. The tally was MacDonald's 15th of the season and cut Milwaukee's lead to 3-2 just 57 seconds into the second stanza.
Colorado would go on to earn five power-play opportunities in the second period, but the Admirals would buckle down to prevent any further damage. After killing off a Ben Harpur interference call, Milwaukee forward Tommy Novak would capitalize on a turnover at center ice by driving through the slot and snapping a shot past Eagles goalie Adam Werner. The goal put the Admirals on top, 4-2 with only 2:12 remaining in the middle frame.
After outshooting Milwaukee 17-7 in the second period, Colorado would throw another 10 shots on net in the final 20 minutes of play. However, some big stops from Ingram would keep the Eagles from finding the back of the net and the Admirals would hold on for the 4-2 victory.
Colorado finished the night going 1-for-7 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Eagles outshot Milwaukee by a final count of 36-27.
The Eagles return to action when they host the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, March 1st at 3:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
