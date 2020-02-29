Heat Fall Friday against San Diego

February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Luke Philp lit the lamp for the 18th time this season to reach a tie for the team lead in goals and Eetu Tuulola potted his first-career shorthanded marker, but the Stockton Heat dropped Friday's contest against San Diego by a 4-2 final score at Stockton Arena. The Heat got on the board first with Philp's power play goal coming on the heels of three-straight kills for Stockton in the opening minutes, but San Diego rattled off three unanswered to seize a two-goal cushion heading into the final frame. Tuulola's strike came just 29 seconds into the third, but the Heat were unable to find the equalizer and then San Diego found the empty net for the 4-2 final. Stockton, which entered the contest tops in the AHL on the penalty kill, conceded twice to a Gulls squad that had been 1-for-28 on the year against Stockton entering today's game. The Heat will next play their final contest outside of the Pacific Division of the year on Saturday as they play host to the Iowa Wild.

GOALIES

W: Anthony Stolarz (26 shots, 24 saves)

L: Jon Gillies (31 shots, 28 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Chris Mueller (1g,1a), Second - Isac Lundestrom (2a), Third - Luke Philp (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 26, SD - 32

Power Plays: STK - 1-4, SD - 2-9

- Luke Philp's power play goal brought him to a tie with Byron Froese for the team lead at 18 on the season.

- San Diego's power play goal in the second period snapped a skid of 16-straight chances on the man-advantage against Stockton that started on January 15.

- The contest was just the third time this season that the Heat have conceded multiple power play goals at home, sixth overall in 51 games. The Gulls entered the game 1-for-28 on the year against the Heat on the man-advantage.

- Eetu Tuulola's shorthanded marker at the start of the third was his first-career shorthanded point.

- The Heat are now 19-4-2-2 on the year when scoring first.

UP NEXT

The Heat become the Lodi Crushers tomorrow night as the club plays host to the Iowa Wild at 6 p.m. The game will feature a pregame wine tasting and specialty jerseys available for auction.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.