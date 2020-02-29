Gettinger Powers Wolf Pack to 3-1 Win

Bridgeport, CT - Tim Gettinger scored two power-play goals, and Adam Huska made 26 saves, Saturday night at the Webster Bank Arena, to lead the Hartford Wolf Pack to a 3-1 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The Wolf Pack put a season-high 43 shots on the Bridgeport net, in the team's second road victory over the Sound Tigers in less than a week. Hartford beat Bridgeport 4-2 Sunday at the Webster Bank Arena, helped by a Gettinger shorthanded goal.

"[Gettinger] likes special teams in this building," Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch said, "with a beauty shorthanded one the last time we were here and two on the power play tonight. The power play came up huge for us tonight."

Vinni Lettieri had two assists for the Wolf Pack, and Steven Fogarty added an empty-net goal. Nick Schilkey had the only Sound Tiger tally.

The game was the second of three on the weekend for the Wolf Pack, after a 5-3 loss in Binghamton the night before.

"I thought they responded well," Knoblauch said. "We only get one win out of this weekend, that's not good enough. We got one of our two, so two, it's a good weekend."

With the game tied 1-1 in the third period, Bridgeport's Jeff Kubiak was called for slashing. During that man advantage, Lettieri worked the puck from the right side to O'Regan in the slot, and he fired a shot that Sound Tiger starting goaltender Jared Coreau (35 saves) stopped. The rebound came right to Gettinger at the right side of the goalmouth, though, and he easily put it in.

That goal would turn out to be the winner, and Fogarty iced the game with 38.7 seconds left. After the Sound Tigers pulled Christopher Gibson (five saves), who had replaced Coreau at the 10:43 mark, the puck was cleared past Bridgeport's Sebastian Aho at the right point, and Fogarty found himself alone behind the Sound Tiger defense and easily put it into the empty cage.

After a scoreless first period, the Wolf Pack grabbed the game's first lead 1:08 into the second, on a power play that carried over from the first frame. With Oliver Wahlstrom in the box for slashing, Lettieri dropped the puck from the right circle back to Darren Raddysh at the blue line, and he let loose a drive that Gettinger deflected past Coreau.

The Wolf Pack outshot Bridgeport 18-8 in the second, but the Sound Tigers were able to equalize at 13:49. Seth Helgeson kept the puck in at the left point, and he passed to Mason Jobst in the corner. He moved behind the net and threaded a feed into the slot to a wide-open Schilkey, who had Huska at his mercy for the tying goal.

Hartford Wolf Pack 3 at Bridgeport Sound Tigers 1

Saturday - Webster Bank Arena

Hartford 0 1 2 - 3

Bridgeport 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring. Penalties-Geertsen Hfd (interference), 5:36; Lettieri Hfd (hooking), 9:16; Wahlstrom Bri (slashing), 19:27.

2nd Period-1, Hartford, Gettinger 14 (Raddysh, Lettieri), 1:08 (PP). 2, Bridgeport, Schilkey 9 (Jobst, Helgeson), 13:49. Penalties-Gettinger Hfd (tripping), 5:09.

3rd Period-3, Hartford, Gettinger 15 (O'Regan, Lettieri), 9:56 (PP). 4, Hartford, Fogarty 13 19:21 (EN). Penalties-Kubiak Bri (slashing), 8:28; Dmowski Hfd (slashing), 10:43; Geertsen Hfd (roughing), 10:43; Schilkey Bri (tripping), 10:43; St. Denis Bri (roughing), 10:43; Hajek Hfd (cross-checking), 15:49.

Shots on Goal-Hartford 9-18-16-43. Bridgeport 6-8-13-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Hartford 2 / 2; Bridgeport 0 / 4.

Goalies-Hartford, Huska 11-7-6 (27 shots-26 saves). Bridgeport, Coreau 10-15-1 (37 shots-35 saves); Gibson 7-7-5 (5 shots-5 saves).

A-6,363

Referees-Guillaume Labonte (35), Corey Syvret (42).

Linesmen-Nick Briganti (58), Brent Colby (7).

