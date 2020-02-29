Heat Shut out Saturday against Iowa
February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - Iowa netminder Kaapo Kahkonen turned away all 35 shots faced from the Stockton Heat, including 27 over the first 40 minutes, en route to a 2-0 win for the Wild Saturday night at Stockton Arena. The contest was the first time this season that the Heat had been kept off the board and came nearly a full year since the club's last shutout at home on March 2, 2019. Both Iowa goals came in a span of just 17 seconds in the second period, Mike Liambas and Connor Dewar finding the back of the net, respectively, in the short span. Both teams went scoreless on the power play, the Heat 0-for-4 and Iowa 0-for-5 on the night. Stockton will return to action on Friday at home, the front end of a home-and-home against divisional foe Bakersfield.
GOALIES
W: Kaapo Kahkonen (35 shots, 35 saves)
L: Artyom Zagidulin (28 shots, 26 saves)
NOTABLE STATISTICS
Three Stars: First - Kaapo Kahkonen (35 sv SO), Second - Mike Liambas (gwg), Third - Josh Atkinson (2a)
Shots On Goal: STK - 35, IA - 28
Power Plays: STK - 0-4, IA - 0-5
- Both Iowa goals came in a span of just 17 seconds in the second period.
- Stockton had not been shut out since April 6, 2019 at Manitoba.
- Stockton's last home shutout came on March 2, 2019 against the San Diego Gulls.
- The Heat finish the season 0-3-1-0 against the Iowa Wild.
- The game was Stockton's first-ever Leap Day game.
UP NEXT
The Heat return to action next weekend with a home-and-home Friday and Saturday against the Bakersfield Condors, in Stockton then at Bakersfield, respectively. Friday's puck drop will be at 7 p.m. at Stockton Arena.
