Monsters Defeated in 4-1 Loss to Senators

February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 24-28-4-2 and are currently in eighth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 54 points.

Belleville's Filip Chlapik scored the only goal of the opening frame with a shorthanded marker at 18:05 sending the Monsters to the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Senators doubled their lead after Darren Archibald notched a tally at 15:47 of the second period extending the Monsters deficit to 2-0 after 40 minutes. Parker Kelly scored the third goal for Belleville at 3:10 of the final frame, but Cleveland's Kole Sherwood responded with a marker at 13:24 off feeds from Derek Barach and Adam Clendening. Despite several chances for the Monsters, the Senators secured the 4-1 victory after a power-play goal from Alex Formenton at 18:05.

Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen made 21 saves in defeat while Belleville's Filip Gustavsson stopped 19 shots in victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

BEL 1 1 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams: Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 20 0/3 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

BEL 25 1/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Vehvilainen L 21 4 10-16-4

BEL Gustavsson W 19 1 15-5-3

Cleveland Record: 24-28-4-2, 8th North Division

Belleville Record: 37-17-4-1, 1st North Division

