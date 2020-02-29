Saturday Showdown in Bingo
February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies return to action today, looking to bounce back after a tough night in Utica.
Toronto dropped a 7-3 decision to the Comets last night, falling to 27-23-3-2 on the season. Kenny Agostino recorded three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in last night's contest, matching his career season high with his 24th goal. It was the third time he has recorded three or more points in one game. Agostino has 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in his last nine games.
With another divisional matchup on deck today, the Marlies know the importance of the two points at stake. Toronto currently sits one point behind Binghamton in the North Division standings, with a game in hand. This is the fourth and final regular season meeting between these division rivals and the Marlies will be looking to pick up their first win of the series. The Devils first edged the Marlies in a 3-2 overtime win on home ice back on October 26th before stunning Toronto with back-to-back wins to extend their lead series lead to 3-0.
Binghamton comes into today's game riding the high of a 5-3 win over the fifth overall Hartford Wolf Pack. The Devils have been red hot with seven wins in their past 10 games. They've won four of their past five contests, including the back-to-back wins over Toronto last week, and are fighting for their postseason lives in a tight North Division race.
Puck drops at 4:05 PM today on AHLTV.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
27-23-3-2 Overall Record 28-24-4-0
0-2-1-0 Head To Head 3-0-0-0
0-1-0-0 Streak 1-0-0-0
188 Goals For 164
189 Goals Against 171
20.3% Power Play Percentage 17.2%
77.1% Penalty Kill Percentage 80.8%
K. Agostino (24) Leading Goal Scorer B. Seney (18)
K. Agostino (44) Leading Points Scorer J. Kuokkanen (43)
K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader G. Senn (15)
