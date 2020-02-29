Crunch Down Amerks, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch downed the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Alex Volkov and Ross Colton both tallied a goal and an assist to help advance the Crunch to 28-22-4-5 on the season. Syracuse is 3-3-2-1 in the 12-game season series with Rochester.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 43 saves between the pipes for the Crunch. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside 16-of-19 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse went 1-for3- on the power-play while stopping 3-of-4 Rochester man-advantages.

The Amerks opened scoring 4:20 into the game when Andrew Oglevie fired a wrister from the high slot.

Just 33 seconds later, the Crunch evened the score. Peter Abbandonato floated the puck across the slot during a 2-on-1 for Gemel Smith to send in with a quick backhanded redirect. Volkov picked up the secondary helper.

Syracuse took the lead halfway through the second period with a power-play goal. Mathieu Joseph fed Volkov for a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. Colton earned a point on the play.

Rochester tied the game with a power-play goal of their own 23 seconds into the final frame when Casey Mittelstadt set up Rasmus Asplund on the backdoor.

The Crunch went back on top five minutes later. Otto Somppi chased down a lead pass and dropped it for Tyler Bird. He turned and set up Boris Katchouk for one-timer from the left circle.

Colton potted an empty-netter in the final minute to secure a Crunch win.

The Crunch travel to face the Toronto Marlies on Friday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Alex Volkov has goals in back-to-back games...Tyler Bird recorded his first AHL point tonight...Ross Colton has 13 points (2g, 11a) in his last 11 games.

