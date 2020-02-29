Sens Complete Weekend Sweep of Monsters

February 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators made it a weekend sweep in Cleveland after a 4-1 win Saturday afternoon.

Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for Belleville as Filip Chlapik, Darren Archibald, Parker Kelly and Alex Formenton found the back of the net. Cleveland's Veini Vehvilainen stopped 21 shots as Kole Sherwood scored.

Chlapik had the lone goal of the first and it came short-handed as on a 2-on-1 rush with Alex Formenton, the Czech forward buried his eighth of the season at 18:05.

It was 2-0 Belleville at 15:47 of the second through Archibald as his snap shot hit the back crossbar and came back out immediately, meaning a review had to confirm his third goal with Belleville as the Senators extended its lead.

Kelly scored his 10th of the season 3:10 into the third period as he had his stick on the ice to bury Jordan Szwarz's cross-ice feed to make it 3-0 before Sherwood got Cleveland on the board with 6:36 to play as on the power play, Derek Barach's shot hit him in the mid-section with the puck then hitting Gustavsson in the back and then trickling over the goal line.

Formenton made it 4-1 on the power play with 1:55 to play as he went up high for his 26th of the year after finding the puck out front.

Sens d-man Stuart Percy played his first game since Oct. 27 after missing 50 games through injury.

The Senators return home March 4 against Toronto. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.